Root Awakening: Lime plants thrive in gritty growing media

Lime plants thrive in gritty growing media

My variegated lime plant sheds its leaves frequently and takes months to grow them back. The new leaves are white and not green.

I grow the plant in a well-draining mix on an open balcony, where it gets liquid fertiliser weekly and four to six hours a day of direct sunlight. What is wrong?

Tan Yu Jie

Your lime plant seems to be in an organic substrate-based growing mix, which drains well but can also retain too much moisture during wetter times of the year, which is especially bad for lime plants.

You may want to move it to a mix with some gritty material, such as pumice and fine expanded clay pellets. Let the plant dry out slightly before you water it again.

Also, do not bury the plant too deeply in the growing media. Your plant seems to be too deeply embedded.

As for the white leaves, which are devoid of chlorophyll, try pruning the plant back to areas along the stem that have a mix of green and white leaves, so that new growth will retain these characteristics.

Pale leaves lack chlorophyll and cannot photosynthesise, making them more vulnerable to sunburn and disease.

Sweet potato leaves can be eaten