Root Awakening: Kailan may need a bigger pot to grow

My Brazilian Spinach’s leaves have turned yellow at the edges. I have placed the plant in a corridor and water it daily. How can I keep it healthy?

Helen Han

Do you fertilise your plant regularly? Also, if the growing area is windy, it can dry the plant out.

The burnt leaf edges could be due to damage from excessive fertiliser application or drying fertiliser salts in the root zone. Soluble salts from fertiliser can draw out moisture, causing the plant to wilt and the leaves to turn yellow. Keep your plant moist and hydrated at all times.

However, the damage is purely aesthetic and the remaining leaves are still safe to consume. Prune the plant regularly to ensure the production of new and tender leaves.

Murraya needs direct sunlight

I have had a Murraya plant for almost two years. When I bought it, it flowered once, but did not do so again even after I applied fertiliser. It also wilts after rain due to its thin stem. How can I help my plant grow healthy and strong?

Wong Chee Hoong

Without a picture, it can be difficult to ascertain the health of the plant. In general, the Murraya, most commonly known as the Orange Jessamine, has to be grown under full sun for best results. A lack of light can cause it to become thin and spindly, and it will not flower under such conditions. In Singapore, this plant blooms only seasonally.

If the plant is growing in the shade, move it to a sunny spot. You may need to prune it selectively to reduce the weight of its crown. Stake the plant to provide additional support. With regular pruning, the stem should thicken over time.

