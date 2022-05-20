Root Awakening: Indian borage has fungal disease, jasmine may have nutrient deficiency

Plants have fungal disease and nutrient deficiency

My Indian borage is grown in a semi-sheltered balcony. It is overgrown, but some leaves are yellowing with burn marks. What is the cause?

Also, my pot of jasmine is grown in an open balcony with sun from the west. What is the reason for its pale leaves? I fertilise the plant fortnightly.

Finally, I bought this plant from a store. I water it daily, bottom up from a dish. The leaves' edges tend to get black. I have pruned several larger stalks, but to no avail. How can I help it grow healthily?

Tan Lily

The leaves of your Indian borage were probably infected by a fungal disease. The affected leaves are older and located in the lower, more crowded part of the plant.

Such leaves are shaded from light and may be closer to the soil surface. You should prune the plant more regularly to let sunlight penetrate all parts and improve air circulation. The Indian borage can be exposed to more sunlight. Also, check if the plant is pot-bound, as it should be given sufficient root volume to grow better.

As for your jasmine plant, the chlorotic leaves indicate it may have a nutrient deficiency. Check if the soil pH level is suitable for your plant. Ideally, it should be slightly acidic, between 6.0 and 6.9. Feed your plant regularly with a fertiliser that contains chelated trace elements.

The white parts of your Tradescantia cultivar, called Nanouk, are highly susceptible to damage and disease. Ensure the growing medium dries out between each watering. Also, make sure there is sufficient light exposure and air circulation to reduce the likelihood of disease. You may find it beneficial to change the growing medium to one that is more aerated and well-drained.

