Root Awakening: Giant granadilla produces edible fruit

My lime plant has been healthy for the past few years, but its leaves recently curled up. No new leaves are growing. What is wrong?

Leong Tuck Sum

Is your lime plant grown in a windy area? Constant winds, such as those experienced in a high-rise apartment, can dry a plant out even with regular watering. Grow your lime plant in a protected spot where it will not be as affected by wind, but can still receive the direct sunlight it needs to thrive.

Another reason for the wilting could be an issue with the roots.

Lime plants in general do not grow well in heavy, compacted soils that have poor drainage and aeration. This can cause the roots to develop poorly or die due to constant wet feet.

They thrive in a more “open” growing mix that contains compost and gritty materials such as pumice and fine expanded clay pellets.

Shrub is the gardenia plant