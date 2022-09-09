Root Awakening: Frangipani has rust disease and fiddle-leaf fig needs bigger pot

Frangipani has rust disease; fiddle-leaf fig needs bigger pot

My ficus’ leaves have become yellow and burnt over the past six months. It is on a south-facing patio and gets full sun from the west in the evening. I try to water it every other day. How can I improve its condition?

Also, my frangipani’s leaves have a rusty appearance. The plant flowers well, but the leaves seem to shed every few months. What is wrong?

Alex Fong

The Fiddle-Leaf Fig may be sunburnt if it is exposed to direct sunlight in the open, especially as such plants may previously have been grown in retail nurseries under shade. Such plants need to be acclimatised slowly to adapt to higher light levels. If your plant has been out there for some time, let it be. Older, damaged leaves will shed naturally over time.

Also, it appears that your plant is still in its original pot, which may be too small as the plant grows. Try moving it to a bigger pot which can hold more soil and water. This will enable the plant to thrive in drier, sunnier conditions.

As for your Frangipani, its leaves seem to have been infected with rust, a common fungal disease that can be difficult to control. The use of fungicides such as chlorothalonil and copper soap may help. Spray on a day with good weather so that the fungicides are not washed away by rain. Remove infected leaves to prevent the spread of the disease.

Indian Borage needs to be moved to a larger pot and pruned