Root Awakening: Blue Pussy Leaf is a groundcover choice for shady areas

My ficus was accidentally left in the hot sun for a short while about two weeks ago and some leaves were burnt. Why have some of the healthier leaves started showing dried-out patches too? How do I save my plant? Also, can it be propagated?

Peter Ang

The leaves of your Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica) are sunburnt and the burnt portions will not recover. Let the new leaves take over.

A plant is sunburnt when it is grown in the shade - either in the home or nurtured in a production nursery - and suddenly moved to a sunnier spot, which will result in leaf tissues being injured by the more intense sun rays.

This species can grow under direct sunlight, as can be seen in specimens in Singapore's parks and gardens. But for home gardeners, the moving of the plant to under direct sunlight needs to be done slowly so that it can adapt to higher light levels. A plant can be moved and exposed to more intense light in stages over several weeks.

The Rubber Plant can be slow to root from stem cuttings. The most commonly used propagation method is air-layering, where woody plants allow branches to be rooted while still attached to the parent plant.