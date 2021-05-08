Root Awakening





PHOTO: JOSEPHINE HOWE



Our family has had this chiku tree for many years and it produced large, sweet fruit. However, in the last two years, large algae-like patches have been developing on its trunk and seem to be growing thicker and bigger. The tree has also stopped fruiting. What are these patches and how do I eliminate them? We also have a desert rose plant which is flowering very well, but the leaves of the lower branches keep turning yellow and dropping. What is the cause?