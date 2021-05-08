Root Awakening

PHOTO: JOSEPHINE HOWE
  • Published
    2 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family



PHOTO: JOSEPHINE HOWE

Our family has had this chiku tree for many years and it produced large, sweet fruit. However, in the last two years, large algae-like patches have been developing on its trunk and seem to be growing thicker and bigger. The tree has also stopped fruiting. What are these patches and how do I eliminate them? We also have a desert rose plant which is flowering very well, but the leaves of the lower branches keep turning yellow and dropping. What is the cause?

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 08, 2021, with the headline 'Root Awakening'. Subscribe
Topics: 