Root Awakening

FLOWERING VINE NEEDS FULL SUN TO THRIVE

What is this plant seen at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park? How do I propagate and care for it?

Daniel Tay

The plant is botanically known as Allamanda cathartica "Cherries Jubilee". It produces trumpet-shaped pink flowers.

The plant can grow into a large vine and needs a support for it to climb on. It requires full sun and well-drained soil to thrive and is propagated from stem-cuttings.

BABY RUBBER PLANT BEST POTTED UP IN A FRIABLE, WELL-DRAINED MIX

I have been keeping this plant for a few years, but I do not know its name. The roots seem to be protruding out of the soil. I water the plant sparingly a few times a week because the pot does not have drainage holes and the plant has new leaves recently. It seems to be slow-growing. Would it be necessary to replant it in the soil or repot it in a drainable pot with new suitable soil?

Cecilia Teh

The plant is commonly known as the baby rubber plant. Its botanical name is Peperomia obtusifolia.

It appears that your plant is growing in a rather clayey soil mix, which is not recommended for growing plants in containers.

A clayey soil mix is fine and tends to compact down, leading to aeration and drainage issues.

The soil mix has settled around the plant, exposing the root ball. This can lead to the root ball drying out.

This plant is also not tolerant to wet feet and can rot if the root zone is wet.

You may want to move the plant out of its current pot and growing mix into a container with a drainage hole, so you can have better control of the moisture level of the root zone.

Use a soil-less mix generally suitable for potting up house plants. It should contain peat moss, vermiculite, perlite and other materials that make the mix more porous and friable, which provides better drainage and aeration and is less likely to compact down over time.

VINE A SPECIES OF TINOSPORA





What is the name of this creeper and is its stem edible? I have seen people foraging for it.

Andrew Wong

The vine is likely a species of the Tinospora.

It is grown mainly as a medicinal plant and whorls of its dried stems are sold in some wet markets. However, you should consult a doctor before self-medicating with the plant.

FRUIT OF ASAM GELUGUR TREE SOLD AS SOURING AGENT

This tree was found growing in a park and its fruit looked like small pumpkins. They were left to rot. Is the fruit edible?

Jack Leong

The fruit is produced by a tree whose botanical name is Garcinia atroviridis. It is commonly known as Asam gelugur and is a relative of the mangosteen tree.

This tree has a relatively slow growing rate. Its fruit breaks into segments and is very sour and tart. It is dried and sold as a souring agent for local curries and soups.

SUCKING PESTS, DAMAGE MAY HAVE AFFECTED BLOOMING

Some of my orchid flower stems did not bloom and the tips seemed to be drying off. What is the cause and how can I prevent this from recurring?

Vincent Lim

The young developing orchid inflorescence may have been infested with sucking pests such as thrips or spider mites. The pests are very small and can be difficult to see.

Their population can be kept under control by spraying the plants with pesticides such as neem oil and summer oil.

Check the plants for pests and take action early.

Also, ensure that the growing environment is not too dry and the plant is not exposed to drying winds.

Avoid handling the developing inflorescence to prevent causing injury. Where possible, shelter the plants from heavy rain.

• Answers by Dr Wilson Wong, an NParks-certified practising horticulturist, parks manager and ISA-certified arborist. He is the founder of Green Culture Singapore and an adjunct assistant professor (Food Science & Technology) at the National University of Singapore.

• Have a gardening query? E-mail it with clear, high-resolution pictures of at least 1MB, if any, and your full name to stlife@sph.com.sg. We reserve the right to edit and reject questions.