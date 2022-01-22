There is always a palpable sense of anticipation when a new year rolls around, and of hope that it will be better than the last.
Most certainly wish that this will be the case with the Year of the Tiger - an animal known for its fearlessness and ferocity - which kicks off on the first day of Chinese New Year on Feb 1.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 22, 2022, with the headline Roar power. Subscribe