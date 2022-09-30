Red Dot Award: Design Concept winners

Best of the Best

Dex by Schaeffler Singapore

One of the standout features of the Dual Extendable autonomous mobile robot, simply called Dex, is its ability to understand not only verbal but also non-verbal cues.

A user simply needs to stand in its path, and it will know that it has to be ready to receive instructions. It can also be controlled using hand gestures, further reducing the complexity of interacting with a robot.

Its maker, Schaeffler Singapore, is the winner of the Red Dot: Best of the Best award, the highest accolade in the Red Dot Award: Concept Design category. Singapore is the regional headquarters of the company, which is part of the Schaeffler Group, a German supplier in the fields of motion and mobility.

Mr Han Boon Siew, leader of the design team which comprised eight members, says a multidisciplinary approach is needed to plan for the world’s future in a post-pandemic world.

“We need roles to come together to tackle the complexity of recovery and generate continuous knowledge,” says the 44-year-old, who is the director of the Schaeffler Hub for Advanced Research at Nanyang Technological University and head of advanced research and innovation for Asia-Pacific.

“This design concept is the result of breaking down the silos between two disciplines – design and engineering – and showing that we can build on one other’s expertise to deliver innovative products. We also hope to show the versatility of design, demonstrating that when you put a designer in a field that traditionally had none, we can conceive new ways of thinking.”

At its core, Dex was developed with human-robot interaction at heart, he says.

Firstly in its mechanical design, Dex aims to support workers’ safety and ergonomics using its ability to raise its platform to reduce lifting distances.

Secondly, in its software design, Dex’s programmed navigation focuses on transport, mission completion, and safe interaction with humans and other vehicles throughout its desired path.

And finally, on the industrial design front, the design reimagines the relationship between a shop floor employee and Dex, as if it were a bond between a rider and horse.

Mr Han says: “Its concept direction conveys a feeling of agility and robustness that uses visual cues from automotive design to create a sense of wonder and excitement for the user.”

Winners (Red Dot awards)

