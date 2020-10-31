Recipe for style

1 KEEP THINGS AFLOAT

When space is scarce, floating cabinetry can give the illusion of more floor space and visual lightness without raising the roof.

Looking every part a sculptural piece, the Arclinea Lignum et Lapis island is constructed with suspended base units.

Its worktop, which can be crafted with materials such as stone or stainless steel, doubles as a bar area and comes with a handy drip guard. It can also be integrated with hobs and sinks. Available at Unique Kitchen Fusion.

2 PUSH TO OPEN

Push mechanisms, like Blum's Tip-On mechanical opening system, allow you to simply press on the cabinet door and have it spring open.

The kitchen systems expert's Aventos series takes this up a notch with options that include a bi-fold lift system that is especially useful if you have little room overhead, as well as soft-close features. Available at Blum South East Asia.

3 POCKET DOORS

Instead of doors that swing outwards, consider pocket doors designed to slide outwards and then tuck in laterally. You will not have to deal with open doors getting in the way when you work in the kitchen.

With Arclinea's new pocket doors system, even sinks and food preparation counters, easily accessed with floor-to-ceiling profile handles, can be hidden from sight when not in use. Available at Unique Kitchen Fusion.

4 HIDE APPLIANCES

A minimal kitchen design falls flat when clunky small appliances, like toasters and rice cookers, clutter up the space.

When designing your kitchen, designate concealed storage that camouflages appliances.

Arclinea's Mini Appliance Container Unit has a pull-out wood shelf to free up counter space, two electric sockets and internal lighting, plus a mirror-finish Stopsol tempered glass door with a built-in grip. Available at Unique Kitchen Fusion.

5 INTEGRATED HANDLES

These have an inward-facing bevelled edge that can be grasped and pulled.

The front panel appears flat for an uninterrupted look. Grooves are also included between each cabinet and drawer.

The SieMatic SLX kitchen island pairs integrated handles with a 6.5mm-thick countertop and individually controllable lighting strips that elevate the mood of your space. Available at W. Atelier.

6 STAY SMUDGE-FREE

If you are going with handle-free cabinetry, you will want to banish unsightly fingerprint marks, so forgo high-gloss surfaces.

Dark colours with a matt finish or textured surfaces better minimise the appearance of smudges.

7 A FEAST OF TEXTURES

Minimalist kitchen interiors do not necessitate plain cabinetry. Experiment with various textures to evoke contemporary vibes.

Miton Cucine's Menta kitchen design can be customised with a selection of finishings such as wood-and stone-like bi-laminated panels and solid colours that complement matt black aluminium and glass elements. Available at W. Atelier.

8 AUTOMATE THE SPACE

The age of automation has presented exciting possibilities in kitchen tech and that extends to cabinets too.

Valcucine's patented Logica Celata kitchen system conceals counters, home bars and appliances with V-motion, which opens doors, turns the tap around and activates back-panel lights with a wave of the hand.

For more information, go to www.valcucine.com/store-locator.

