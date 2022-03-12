Raw beauty

While some people change their style of home decor every time they move, others keep to the same one for years.

The Chan family's 3,000 sq ft terraced home in Hougang - home to a five-person family, a helper and a dog - has an industrial aesthetic similar to that of their previous residence.

The design was conceptualised by home-grown interior design company Edge Interior's principal designer Mr Alvin Chua. The $200,000 project took about three months to complete and the owners moved into the place in November 2020.

Mr and Mrs Chan - who are in their 70s, and declined to state their full names and occupations - and their three grown children enjoy entertaining, so Mr Chua designed an ample, open-concept space where friends could gather.

As the brief also called for the car porch to be redesigned, he reconstructed the roof, installed a wood laminate ceiling and raised floor, and built seating for the home owners to entertain their guests.

This space also provides a visual transition to the rest of the house, which has been filled with raw materials such as concrete screed, plywood, and metal for a more industrial look.

Using concrete screed to cover the walls and ceiling was one of the biggest challenges as "there had to be a continuous texture", Mr Chua says.

By painting the cable trunking black instead of covering it, the design team introduced a graphic accent that stands out against the concrete. It also removed the false ceiling, allowing the new, elevated height to make the space feel larger and airier.

Mr Chua also introduced a peninsula island to the middle of the communal area, since the owners wanted a cafe concept. The team applied a waterproofing layer over metal plates, followed by a layer of concrete to match the raw look of the interior. Wire mesh now covers the front of the island and LED lights accent the area.

Mr Chua took care to incorporate design elements that lend warmth throughout the space.

Just outside the dining area, a green wall and the plants above the island balance out the grey of the concrete. The team also covered a central column with red brick for a pop of colour.

The owners also went furniture shopping with Mr Chua, who provided input on items such as the projector and artwork. This resulted in an overall look that was a collaborative effort that went beyond just designing the industrial-chic abode.

•This article first appeared in the January 2022 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

