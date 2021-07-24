Raising the bar in design

The Society of Interior Designers Singapore (Sids) unveiled on Friday last week 16 interior designers who made the cut as the society's choice for the best in the business.

Inspired by a similar initiative for young architects, the Sids 20 Under 45 (20U45) Interior Design Award recognises interior designers under the age of 45 who have made an impact in the industry with a consistently excellent body of work in various media and disciplines.

The awards are supported by the Design Singapore Council and Enterprise Singapore.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for both the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth and the Ministry of Trade and Industry, presented the awards at the National Design Centre in a hybrid physical and virtual event.

The event was also attended by Professor Keat Ong, president of Sids; Mr Mark Wee, executive director of DesignSingapore Council; Mr Larry Ng, registrar of the Board of Architects; and Mr Brandon Fee, chairman of the awards' organising committee.

Jury member Kelley Cheng says that while the seven-member judging panel could not pick 20 interior designers under the age of 45, she is optimistic that the awards will hit their target in the future.

"We are very happy with the 16 who were selected as these designers have all shown very impressive portfolios," says Ms Cheng, founder of home-grown visual communications studio The Press Room. She was also named a Designer of the Year at the President's Design Award 2020.

The seven-member jury also included founder and director of Peter Tay Studio, Mr Peter Tay, who was conferred the Designer of the Year title at the President's Design Awards in 2014; and Ms Suzy Annetta, publisher of Design Anthology, a global magazine and media platform.

Adds Ms Cheng: "While we might not have the quantity at the moment, we are extremely satisfied with the quality of the selected winners.

"This first edition is very important for us to set the expectations of 20U45 and we are confident that the 16 winners will set a high standard for subsequent years to follow."

Committee chairman Mr Fee says interior design in Singapore has come a long way from "material selection and decoration".

"Many fellow practitioners are leaders in their respective fields through research and experimentation," he says.

"All contribute to the betterment of society, be it through enhancing user experience via biophilic design or ensuring long-term sustainability, thus securing the future of our next generations."

Award winners such as Mr Jackie Lai and Ms Cherin Tan have ventured beyond their studio walls to design for communities.

Mr Lai, 44, founder of JIA Studios, is involved in Project Kampong Lorong Buangkok, an initiative to preserve Singapore's last mainland kampung. He is also working with Afghan non-governmental organisations in Kabul to design mobile libraries for children.

Ms Tan, 37, founder of home-grown design studio Laank, started The Botanist And Her Thieves with friends a few years ago to design gardening solutions for Singapore's green community.

"We readily embrace and adapt to change," she says. "Ultimately, we want our designs to leave you in a better place than before."

20 Under 45 Interior Design Award: The winners

CHERIN TAN (LAANK)

As the principal and creative director of Laank, Ms Cherin Tan sets the tone for the design consultancy with a simple mission of putting human needs and brand desires at the core of her firm’s design philosophy.

“This means creating environments which people can relate to and spaces where people feel a sense of place when they visit,” says Ms Tan, 37, who founded Laank in 2013. Her creative team is spread across Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

One of Laank’s projects – the interior design for local leather goods store Bynd Artisan – was awarded the President’s Design Award in 2016. The firm also has a string of other local and international design accolades under its belt.

Ms Tan’s projects include designing for hospitality, food and beverage, retail and commercial environments. Her work for the restaurants of Violet Oon, the Singapore doyenne of Peranakan food, was a highlight of the 20 Under 45 awards.

“We wanted to create an identity befitting a ‘Singapore restaurant’ and drew inspiration from Violet herself,” says Ms Tan, who designed the National Kitchen by Violet Oon at the National Gallery in 2015, and outlets at Bukit Timah (2015), the Satay Bar & Grill in Clarke Quay (2017), Ion Orchard (2018) and Jewel Changi Airport (2019, right).

“We wanted to interpret this iconic figure on a personal and intimate level. The restaurants were meticulously designed closely with the clients to reflect the essence of Violet’s Peranakan cooking belief that ‘there are no shortcuts’.”

LIONEL LEOW (TA.LE ARCHITECTS)

One of the highlights of the designs featured in the 20 Under 45 awards is Lionel Leow’s concept for Alexandria Maison @ Millenia Walk (above), the flagship branch of a local store that sells homegrown and international jewellery creations.

“Alexandria Maison in Millenia Walk is envisioned to be a lifestyle shop for people who appreciate the finer things in life,” says Mr Leow, 42, a Singapore architect and interior designer who co-founded TA.LE Architects in 2014 with architect Tay Yanling, 40. The firm has won several local and global awards including the Singapore Good Design (SG Mark) award in 2018 and 2019.

“The concept behind Alexandria Maison in Millenia Walk is a private gallery setting to house the products in a single space. A number of accessories are museum pieces, inspired by artwork from masters like Vincent Van Gogh,” he says.

“A deliberate attempt to associate this concept is having a wallpaper in Van Gogh artwork featured on the ceiling leading from the entrance to the end of the shop and displays of accessories on both sides of the shops.”

Mr Leow adds that although the firm is primarily an architectural practice, the founders do not differentiate architecture from interior design. “We believe a holistic approach to design is essential in today’s environment, where users demand that all aspects of a building or space should work together as a whole.”

PAN YI CHENG (PRODUCE WORKSHOP)

Making wood behave like cloth may sound like the stuff of dreams, but that is exactly what architect and interior designer Pan Yi Cheng accomplished for retail furniture store Xtra when it opened its Herman Miller flagship store (below) at Marina Square in 2017.

This innovation is part of a portfolio of work that has won Mr Pan, 41, founder of local design studio Produce Workshop, a place in Sids’ 20 Under 45 awards.

Produce Workshop, which was established in 2013, has won numerous awards, including the Taiwan-based Golden Pin Design Awards in 2018.

Mr Pan says designing a space for Herman Miller, an American furniture brand that was founded in 1905, was a daunting task, as many of the furniture pieces in the Xtra showroom were showpieces.

“A central question was, ‘What would Herman Miller do?’,” says Mr Pan, who looked for answers in the iconic brand’s core products, which embody its philosophy of constant innovation.

Together with his team of nine designers, Mr Pan created Fabricwood, comprising lightweight plywood and “darting”, a traditional tailoring technique for shaping fabric to hug the human body.

The installation occupies a 20m long by 7m wide space in the Herman Miller store, transforming the interior into a cave-like space.

He adds: “Combining the use of plywood with advanced geometry, we aimed to create a surface that gently envelopes the space within Xtra just as the netted backrests of Herman Miller’s work chairs conform to the human body.”

JACKIE LAI (JIA STUDIOS LLP)

From an uber-sleek apartment in Singapore’s Marina One Residences to humanitarian projects such as a children’s mobile library in a bus in Afghanistan, Mr Jackie Lai’s works cut across design disciplines as well as borders.

He is currently involved in Project Kampong Lorong Buangkok, an initiative supported by the Singapore Institute of Technology to preserve Singapore’s last mainland kampung in Hougang.

Inspired by the rustic community, Mr Lai, 44, participated in the design of a low-cost solar-powered prototype for a flat-pack home, which can be set up by two people in about 10 hours and can also be transported to war zones throughout the world.

“I am passionate about contributing to humanitarian design and would love to do more social projects to design for the underserved in society,” says Mr Lai, who started his design studio in 2008.

He has won several design awards both locally and abroad, including the Singapore Good Design (SG Mark 2020) award last year.

He says designing a mobile library for children (above) in 2018 with non-governmental organisations based in Kabul was a learning experience, albeit a hair-raising one.

“At one point, I was waiting for weeks in Singapore for the go-ahead to finalise my design with the founder of Charmaghz, a Kabul-based non-profit organisation.

“I later learnt that there had been a bomb blast in the neighbourhood with loss of lives. The reality of the situation hit me and my team like a lightning bolt. But it only reinforced my desire to help in social projects as much as possible.”

YEO SEE WEE (WEE STUDIO)

When interior designer Yeo See Wee, 36, received the keys to his five-room Housing Board flat in Sengkang a few years ago, the 1,300 sq ft Rivervale Bank flat became a blank canvas for his most outrageous designs.

The bold residential design is one of the projects from his portfolio that has garnered his design practice recognition in the 20 Under 45 awards.

“It was an incredibly fun experiment for us as we were able to try out bold materials and design ideas,” says Mr Yeo, who started Wee Studio in 2012.

“I opted for a dark colour scheme, which would normally be constricting, but the installation of plenty of reflective surfaces allowed the abundant light from the windows to bounce off the surfaces and brighten the space.”

Another of his projects is the design for the Song Fa Bak Kut Teh branch at Jewel Changi Airport (above).

The outlet of the 52-year-old home-grown food and beverage chain stands out for its unobstructed view of Jewel’s dramatic waterfall.

“We installed antique mirrors in the eatery to let diners have better views while they are dining,” says Mr Yeo.

“We also included mosaic and cement floors to complement rustic, traditional wooden features and modernise Song Fa’s nostalgic visual references.”

Testing the limits of design: Other talent to watch

DENNIS CHEOK (UPSTRS_)

Creative director Dennis Cheok, 40, founded home-grown design studio UPSTRS_ in 2011.

Trained in architecture, the award-winning spatial designer has taught at the National University of Singapore and the SIT-Glasgow School of Arts. He is also a nominated council member of the Society of Interior Designers Singapore (Sids).

His design for the Crate Apartment, a five-room Housing Board flat, went beyond the boundaries of surface decoration by creating space without defined “rooms”.

LEE LITING (NITTON ARCHITECTS)

One of the standout designs in architect Lee Liting’s portfolio is her reimagining of her own home, a five-room Housing Board flat in Sengkang called “House in a Flat”.

Ms Lee, 39, founded nitton architects in 2017 with her husband Chow Khoon Toong, 36.

The couple created a spacious “mini-house” by removing the non-structural walls in their apartment for an open-plan layout.

The work was also shortlisted for Design of the Year at the President’s Design Award 2020.

LEONG HON KIT AND SI JIAN XIN (WYNK COLLABORATIVE)

Wynk Collaborative founders Leong Hon Kit, 40, and Si Jian Xin, 38, believe in the contrast of function and play.

This can be seen in the firm’s works – such as Mr Leong’s pared down designs for the store of womenswear label GINLEE Studio at Great World City and the upbeat vibe of local fashion label Love, Bonito’s store at Funan Mall.

The duo established the design consultancy in 2011.

Mr Si won for a portfolio of local and overseas projects which includes his design for Chatterbox Cafe at K11 Musea shopping mall in Hong Kong. Chatterbox Cafe is the first overseas outpost of the famed Chatterbox chicken rice from Singapore’s Mandarin Hotel.

His design is inspired by Chinese “towkay” social clubs that were prevalent in Singapore’s early days, with rich colours and textures that evoke a sense of nostalgia.

“Good interior design is about creating spaces that not only serve the user well, but also enrich the greater environment and society,” says Mr Leong.

MATILDA SUNG (GRAPHITE STUDIO)

Graphite Studio was established in 2016 by Ms Matilda Sung, 41, and Mr Hoa Huang, 50. The studio focuses on designing workplaces for the digital age, driven by human connection, user experience, technology and intelligent planning.

One of the team’s customised solutions was for a global technology client in Bonifacio Global City in the Philippines.

Says Ms Sung: “Our central design theme of ‘designing for the Filipino millennial’ helped create an environment that reflected Bonifacio Global City’s demographics, aspirations and concerns.”

PATRICIA HO DOUVEN (WHITE JACKET)

Multidisciplinary design studio White Jacket was founded in 2010 by Ms Patricia Ho Douven, with hospitality projects throughout Asia forming the core of the business. The firm is based in Singapore with supporting teams in Thailand and the Philippines.

Ms Douven’s work includes transforming the Amanusa Bali resort, which was closed in 2018, into American hospitality group Kimpton’s first resort in Asia, called the Kimpton Naranta Bali, this year.

“Many resorts in Bali offer the same fail-proof formula and set image of great views and monotonous empty spaces,” says Ms Douven, 42. “We design spaces that make guests feel special.”

WONG KER HOW, LIM JING FENG, QUCK ZHONG YI (ASOLIDPLAN)

Local studio Asolidplan’s founder Wong Ker How and partner directors Lim Jing Feng and Quck Zhong Yi say a good design starts from a well-conceived plan.

“Every project is an exploration of how we can rethink, remake and re-imagine,” says Mr Wong, 40, who started the architecture and design studio in 2013 with Mr Quck, 41, and Mr Lim, 38.

Asolidplan is the only firm whose partners have won three prizes in the 20 Under 45 awards.

One of Mr Lim’s most memorable projects is his design for designer collectibles company Mighty Jaxx’s head office in Tai Seng industrial estate.

Inspired by Mighty Jaxx’s XXRAY collection – where figurines are bisected to expose their innards – the team designed an open office with exposed ceilings.

Mr Quck won for a varied portfolio which includes the “Envelope House”, a design for a multi-generational Singapore bungalow that features a “double skin” which shields the house from the sun and blurs the lines between indoors and outdoors.

Mr Wong’s design for Hotel Soloha in Chinatown melded three narrow shophouses into an immersive hospitality experience with a fun flora and fauna motif.

MIKAEL TEH (MONOCOT)

In 2009, Melbourne-trained architect and interior designer Mikael Teh founded Monocot, designing luxury projects based in the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

His portfolio includes commercial projects for bars, bakeries and cafes, as well as residential designs for apartments and landed property. His latest work, Mother Dough Bakery in Kampong Glam, is the firm’s redesign of an old shophouse.

“We created a customisable mild-steel frame system that allowed us to bring elements from the previous shop as well as plan for future reusability,” says Mr Teh, 40.

The frames act as “portals” between customers and staff, suggesting a sense of enclosure yet allowing for seamless interaction.

SELWYN LOW (FARM)

Cross-disciplinary design house Farm plays multiple roles: architecture atelier, curatorial team and community-centred arts organisation.

“We call ourselves Farm because we would like to cultivate a culture of imagination,” says co-founder Selwyn Low, 42, who started the practice in 2005 with Mr Tiah Nan Chyuan, 44, Mr Torrance Goh, 44, and Mr Peter Sim, 47.

Mr Low’s design for The Great Madras hotel in Little India is one of the projects spotlighted in the 20 Under 45 awards.

The former budget hotel was re-imagined over a two-year period, with its facade carefully retained to conserve its Art Deco architecture even as its interiors exude a contemporary vibe.