Post-pandemic luxury living: Swaying coconut trees, views of the South China Sea

Completed in 2013
Singapore's only beach-front condominium development, Seven Palms @ Sentosa Cove, is a 99-year leasehold four-storey development. It spans 2.6ha and gives residents direct access to the pristine sands of Tanjong Beach.
Completed in 2013
Singapore's only beach-front condominium development, Seven Palms @ Sentosa Cove, is a 99-year leasehold four-storey development. It spans 2.6ha and gives residents direct access to the pristine sands of Tanjong Beach.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.