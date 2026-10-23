Pockets of joy with Doraemon toys in minimalist bachelor pad 

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A Doraemon display greets visitors at the door of this five-room flat in Toa Payoh.

SINGAPORE – Marketing manager Ben Tian has always wanted a home to call his own. After viewing close to 20 units, the 39-year-old finally found his dream flat: a 1,253 sq ft five-room resale HDB unit in Toa Payoh, located on a high floor with an unblocked view.

He also wanted a unit in its original condition so he could “reset and redesign” from a clean slate.

Although he is not trained in interior design, Tian used an AI-powered app on his tablet to plan the revamp. “I even went into the details of planning the floor tiles, lighting points and electrical points,” he says.

However, he still needed a professional to manage the renovation and fine-tune his design. His brief to Hoft Collective creative director Gabriel Ng was clear: an off-white theme; simple, clean lines; bright, open spaces for hosting; and a clear demarcation of functions within the home. Tian was also particular about symmetry and having minimal grout lines for easy maintenance.

The challenge, Ng says, was to make this ultra-minimal plan feel cosy and inviting, rather than stark or clinical. He drew inspiration from the Chinese interior style of “nai bai”, which translates to “milk white” and centres around a soft, creamy palette fused with clean, modern elements.

Incorporating an iconic anime character such as Doraemon into this interior was no mean feat , but it was essential to the design because it is deeply personal to Tian . Ng’s strategy was to discreetly integrate it into certain corners of the home through display cabinets, home accessories and dinnerware, as a tasteful pop of colour against a clean canvas.

The Japanese mascot greets visitors at the door: Right at the entrance are full-height cabinets for shoes, a wall – which blocks sight lines into the home to maintain privacy – and a clear acrylic display for Doraemon figurines. Large-format tiles extend from the foyer into the rest of the home.

A former bedroom was opened up to become part of an enlarged communal living and dining area, which is the heart of the home and where Tian hosts guests .

The television wall is flanked by windows and built-in display shelves. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

In the living area, the windows flank a central television feature wall. A row of low cabinets forms a visual pedestal that anchors the design. The architectural lines from the beams to the ceiling to the orientation of the sofa all draw the eye back to the TV set.

Shelves of Doraemon figurines are tucked away next to the TV set, just out of sight from the main living area but still easily located. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

The dining table, with its integrated island counter, runs parallel to the sofa, and is positioned between the living area and the kitchen. This open-concept hub forms a natural entertainment node around which guests can congregate.

The combined dining table and kitchen counter seat up to 12 people. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

The staggered heights of the table and counter provide two different types of seating, and their combined length of 4.2m seats up to 12 people.

This is Tian’s favourite element in the home, he says. “Hosting big gatherings is easy, and everyone can gather around it to wine and dine. The island is great when I bake and cook as well.”

Custom panels in the kitchen conceal appliances and tools to create a sleek look. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

Visual clarity pervades the clutter-free kitchen, with its many built-in features. The custom panels conceal all the appliances and tools to achieve a sleek look.

The expanded master suite includes a sleeping area, a walk-in wardrobe and a personal gym. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

A former family area between two bedrooms has been walled up to become the sleeping area in a new master suite that also includes the original master bedroom, a walk-in wardrobe in an L-shaped configuration and a personal gym. An internal sliding door demarcates these areas.

Display niches have been integrated into the bed’s headboard. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

Doraemon reappears in the sleeping area with display niches integrated into the bed’s headboard.

A tub stands in the area that was previously the common bathroom. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

The en-suite and common bathrooms were combined into an enlarged space, and extended to align with existing columns. A tub stands in the area that was previously the common bathroom.

The home office has no built-in carpentry, so the owner can change the space up if he needs to do so. PHOTO: HOFT COLLECTIVE

Another bedroom was repurposed as a home office. This room has no built-in carpentry and is minimally furnished to allow Tian to change the space up as his needs evolve.

The renovation took about three months to complete, and an additional three months or so to get the home ready. The unit, which was built in 1977, had a segmented layout and aged finishes, and had to be drastically reconfigured. It cost about $150,000 to renovate, excluding furniture, and Tian moved into the flat in June 2024.