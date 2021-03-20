Planting comfort

Malaysian Leiister Soon adds fertiliser to an anthurium crystallinum in his home in Kuala Lumpur (above). "It's like looking at a painting," he says, admiring another species - the broad-leaf caladium, also known as the elephant ear plant. "Taking care of plants meant I could divert my attention - (it is) better than watching the number of Covid-19 cases going up."PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A nursery (above) in Sungai Besar, about 100km north-west of Kuala Lumpur, offering potted plants for sale. Plants - such as caladium, anthurium and alocasia - are gaining popularity in the country as Covid-19-related lockdowns confined people indoors, leading home owners to seek ways to beautify their abodes. Prices of potted plants surged last year - while some still cost as little as RM20 (S$6.50), rare plants can now fetch up to RM6,000 each.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 20, 2021, with the headline 'Planting comfort'.
