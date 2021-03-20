Planting comfort

Malaysian Leiister Soon adds fertiliser to an anthurium crystallinum in his home in Kuala Lumpur (above). "It's like looking at a painting," he says, admiring another species - the broad-leaf caladium, also known as the elephant ear plant. "Taking care of plants meant I could divert my attention - (it is) better than watching the number of Covid-19 cases going up."

PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE