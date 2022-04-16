The Petal Chair is the latest addition to French luxury brand Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades collection of designer furniture and hard-sided trunks.
The seat, launched last year, is designed by acclaimed Dutch design studio Marcel Wanders.
The Petal Chair is the latest addition to French luxury brand Louis Vuitton's Objets Nomades collection of designer furniture and hard-sided trunks.
The seat, launched last year, is designed by acclaimed Dutch design studio Marcel Wanders.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 16, 2022, with the headline Petal Chair blooms at show. Subscribe