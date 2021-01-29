Pasir Panjang apartment is a tranquil sanctuary surrounded by nature

SINGAPORE - It is like entering a tranquil sanctuary surrounded by nature when you step into this apartment in Pasir Panjang.

The balcony stretches across its entire length, connecting the living room and all three bedrooms, and overlooks the lush greenery of Balmeg Hill.

There is neither a building in sight nor a traffic hum in the background - both rarities in Singapore's concrete jungle.

A family of four - comprising the two home owners and their teenage children - live here. The home owners' brief to Ms Yanika Gunawan, design director of home-grown design firm Parenthesis, was to bring in and connect with the surrounding greenery as much as possible. The 41/2-month renovation cost about $200,000.

"We wanted a home that welcomes the outdoor greenery, something with a tropical theme that is laid-back yet elegant. Also, bright and airy with an air of sophistication," says the female home owner, who declined to be named.



A bed, study corner and wardrobe were fitted into the teenagers' bedrooms. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



As the space closest to the forested area just beyond the condominium's boundary wall, the balcony is an important element in bridging the interior and the outdoors. The addition of decking not only raises the level of the balcony, but also gives it a more rustic feel. This creates a more seamless transition from the living and bedroom spaces, which all have direct access to the balcony.

The deck extends over an existing recessed planter so that the latter becomes part of the usable floor area within the balcony.

Another important consideration for Ms Gunawan was that the family was moving from a larger, landed property to the 1,507 sq ft apartment. "The spatial layout had to accommodate their previous lifestyle. This being a smaller space made that quite a challenge," she says.

The kitchen was one area where different options were explored before the layout was finalised. The female home owner is an avid baker and prefers not to be confined to an enclosed kitchen while baking or cooking.



The kitchen was one area where different options were explored before the layout was finalised. PHOTOS: SPH MAGAZINES



A dry kitchen would have been the perfect solution, but incorporating it would have meant doing away with the existing dining area.

Ms Gunawan came up with a two-in-one proposal where the island in the dry kitchen is also a worktop for baking and a proper dining table.

For the teenagers' bedrooms, the brief, which called for the inclusion of study areas as a standalone study, was not possible. With some smart planning, Ms Gunawan fitted in a bed, study corner and wardrobe, thereby maximising the space of each room.



The existing bathtub adjacent to the shower compartment has been converted into a dressing area. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



The major transformation in the master suite consisted of removing the existing bathtub adjacent to the shower compartment and converting it into a dressing area.

The footprint may be modest but the design and layout have been carefully thought out to create a dressing area that is functional and aesthetically pleasing.

The colours of nature and botanical motifs can be found throughout the home. From the feature wall mosaics in the foyer and the marble of the dry kitchen island centrepiece to the kitchen cabinet doors and bathroom wall tiles, all were meticulously selected according to the home owners' preference in relation to the surrounding flora.

Ms Gunawan says: "We explored the use of unique materials and bold colours suited to the family's taste."

Since moving into the apartment in early 2019, the family has comfortably transitioned into its new home and is now accustomed to co-existing with nature.

The lady of the house particularly enjoys relaxing on the balcony. "This is where I listen to the chirping of the birds and contemplate the beauty of the forest outside."



The colours of nature and botanical motifs can be found throughout the home. PHOTO: SPH MAGAZINES



This article first appeared in the December 2020 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.