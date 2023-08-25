Creating a greener space: Wood-crafted furniture to make your home modern, stylish and eco-friendly

Sustainability is one of the hottest topics in recent times, backed by the Government and consumers’ wallets. For homeowners who care for the environment, an eco-friendly renovation is not enough; appliances should be energy-efficient and furniture, sustainably sourced.

For the latter, Fritz Hansen’s Skagerak Collection embodies this quality.

Established in 1976, Skagerak prides itself as a brand with high-quality furniture that embodies the Nordic design ethos of simplicity, minimalism and functionality. In December 2021, the firm was acquired by Fritz Hansen, bringing two pioneering Danish furniture design brands together as one company.

These designs, from sunbeds and deck chairs to dining tables, not only are timeless but also remain at the forefront of modern sustainable furniture production. The Skagerak Collection is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified since 2003, has been part of the United Nations Global Compact Act since 2010, and has earned its B Corp certification in 2017.