Old flat made new

It is extremely rare to find a corner-unit flat for sale in Tiong Bahru. The nice ones are either only for rental or occupied by owners, says Mr Balazs Molnar.

The Hungarian expatriate and his Taiwanese wife Cynthia Wei, a Singaporean permanent resident, knew this well, having lived in a rental unit near Tiong Bahru Market for two years.

They had been looking to buy their own home in the neighbourhood for a year before finding this gem - a sun-drenched, 1,195 sq ft, three-bedroom corner unit in Yong Siak Street.

They initially had reservations because the flat had only 46 years left on the lease, but its projected 6 per cent yield sealed the deal.

The couple - who are both in their 30s and work in the technology industry - had a clear idea of what they wanted for their home, which they share with their newborn daughter and a nanny.

At the top of their wish list were an open-concept living space, a functional kitchen and a multipurpose room that could double as a workspace as Mr Molnar runs a multinational company from home.

Helping them translate the vision from paper to reality was Museum Homes' interior designer Alex Kwan.

The first step was reconfiguring the layout to create the open-plan common space.

The kitchen, originally located at the back of the rectangular floor plan, was brought to the front to adjoin the dining and living area, while the backroom was transformed into a multipurpose room after rewiring the pipes.

The owners needed to keep cooking fumes and grease from contaminating the living area, so they partitioned the kitchen with folding glass doors.

Measuring 2.7m tall, the black-framed doors are suspended from the ceiling and they keep fumes and grease away from the living space without obstructing the view and access to natural light.

The glass doors cost about $4,000 and "were the best investment we made for the home", says Mr Molnar.

The cost of the renovation was about $60,000, with another $10,000 for appliances. The unit had been renovated in 2018 by a previous owner, so it was in good condition. The couple kept the marble flooring and white walls, and curated the rest.

The renovation took only eight weeks, but the owners spent six months choosing the materials. "We are fans of mid-century modern aesthetics and we brought over some furniture from our old place, so we chose colours and materials to complement them," says Ms Wei. They moved into the home in November last year.

At sunset, the apartment is filled with a golden glow, which inspired the colours and finishes.

The glazed Spanish tiles in the kitchen from building material supplier Hafary were chosen because they shine in the light and pair well with the vintage ochre sofa and orange-red sculptural mobile from Japanese brand Tempo.

The cabinets' green-grey laminate - Fenix NTM in Verde Comodoro - serves as an accent and contrasts with the concrete-look Dekton countertop. Likewise, glazed green tiles in the bathroom lend elegance and cosiness.

The furniture and artworks are a mix of old and new, each of them meaningful to the couple.

The Carl Hansen & Son Wishbone chairs, Soul & Table dining table, Louis Poulsen PH5 pendant light were brought over from their last home.

The Basquiat print from Saatchi Gallery in London and the Chinese character print were housewarming gifts.

The master bedroom and the nursery share a balcony whose floor and ceiling have been revamped with timber-look tiles. It is now a cosy spot that houses most of the couple's plant collection.

•This article first appeared in the October 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

