Oil-based pesticides: What you need to know and how to make your own food-grade version

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Small, soft-bodied pests tend to congregate on newly produced plant parts as they are tender and full of sap. Their feeding patterns cause developmental issues where leaves crinkle up and serve as hiding spots for these pests.

In my answers to questions in past Root Awakening columns, I have advised readers to use oil-based pesticides to manage issues caused by various insects, mites and plant diseases.

Such oil-based pesticides, often termed “horticultural oils”, encompass both petroleum- and botanical-based oils.

Since oil and water do not mix, emulsifiers, which are soap-like substances, may be added. Upon their addition to water, emulsifiers allow the creation of a homogeneous emulsion that can be sprayed onto plants in a more uniform manner. The pesticide can also adhere better to the waxy surfaces of the pests and leaves.

Petroleum-based horticultural oils, also called mineral oils, are derived from purified paraffinic crude oil distillates. In Singapore, a type of mineral oil called summer oil is commonly used. It consists of lightweight and refined oil fractions that can be more safely sprayed directly onto growing plants. Summer oil evaporates quickly, so it is less likely to burn plant leaves.

Oil-based pesticides can also be derived from plants. They are often extracted from seeds that are rich in oils. These botanical-based horticultural oils are popular alternatives to petroleum-based horticultural oils.

Neem oil is a commonly available product in Singapore that belongs to this category. You may also find formulations that are based on edible oils, such as canola and soya bean oils. Some innovative products may even have herbal essential oils added, such as those of rosemary, to kill or repel insects.

Both types of horticultural oils work by coating a pest, blocking its breathing pores – called spiracles – and causing death via suffocation.

Botanical horticultural oils have an additional mode of action, albeit slower to take effect: They contain phytochemicals that disrupt proper functioning of the pest’s biological systems and act as a feeding deterrent.

Horticultural oils are curative pesticides and ineffective as a preventive. They work upon direct contact with small, soft-bodied pests and are generally ineffective on larger ones. Oils can coat pest eggs, interfere with their development and lower their hatching rate. They may also hinder germination of fungal spores, preventing them from infecting plant leaves.

Mealybugs are a common type of small, soft-bodied pest that suck sap from plants. Horticultural oil is an effective contact pesticide that can be used to deal with mealybug infestation. PHOTO: WILSON WONG

During application, ensure all parts of the plant are sprayed, including tight spaces where pests like to hide. Repeated applications at weekly intervals can be performed to gradually bring a pest population down.

As Singapore experiences frequent tropical downpours, horticultural oils need to be reapplied if it rains within two to four hours of spraying. If heavy rain is forecast, postpone spraying until after the rain has passed.

Some precautions to note: Horticultural oils can cause leaf burn in plants if they are applied during hot weather, on plants exposed to direct sunlight and on drought-stressed, wilted plants.

It is good practice to apply oils during cooler parts of the day, such as at dawn or dusk, so the leaves can dry before direct exposure to sunlight. During such periods, pests are also less active and can be better targeted.

Some plants are highly susceptible to leaf damage, leading to a phenomenon called phytotoxicity due to horticultural oil application. Avoid using oils on fuzzy-leafed plants like African violets; plants with delicate leaves, such as ferns; and those with whitish or bluish leaf surfaces, as the oils remove the protective epicuticular wax coating, ruining the plant’s aesthetics and leaving the exposed leaf surface vulnerable to sunburn.

Always perform a test spray on one or two leaves and wait 24 to 48 hours to check for browning or spotting on the leaves before spraying the entire plant. You may also need to dilute the recommended dosage to reduce the likelihood of damaging your plant when using horticultural oils as a pesticide.

Wear personal protection equipment when spraying pesticides. Put on a face shield to block splashes from the spray and a respirator mask to prevent yourself from inhaling pesticide mist. Do also wear nitrile gloves to keep oily residue off your skin.

Make your own oil-based pesticide

Use food-grade materials to make a contact horticultural oil pesticide that can be used on edible plants. As food-grade ingredients are used, there will be no withholding period after application. You can harvest, thoroughly wash and consume your crops on the day you spray. PHOTO: WILSON WONG

A common DIY horticultural oil formulation is to mix an edible oil with a small quantity of soap to manage pest infestations. However, soap is not a food-grade emulsifier , which can be a concern when using it on edible plants . It can also burn plants when added in excessive amounts.

In place of soap, you can use lecithin, which is a natural emulsifier and food additive that is available in bakery supply shops.

To make your own food-grade horticultural oil, thoroughly mix one part of liquid lecithin with 10 parts of an edible oil of your choice , such as canola or soya bean oil, to form an emulsifiable concentrate.

Add one or two tablespoons of this concentrate to 1 litre of warm water in a spray bottle and shake vigorously for 30 to 60 seconds to yield a milky white emulsion. There should be no excessive oil floating on top. Use the spray as soon as you can. The concentrate can be kept in a cool, dark place for six months a light-proof container that is clearly labelled.