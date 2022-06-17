My Perfect Weekend with James Yeo

WHO Sports nutritionist James Yeo, 32, works with athletes and business executives, and serves as the head of education at fitness solutions provider DexaFit Asia in Novena. The video-game fan and his girlfriend, a 31-year-old project manager, live in a condominium in Upper Bukit Timah.

"Saturday mornings are study days at the moment, as I'm in the midst of a business investment course. It's online, but it takes up pretty much my whole morning right up to lunch.

If it has been a particularly hectic week, I try to stay in on Saturday afternoons to decompress.

I am a big fan of soups, so for lunch, I often throw a soup together - just broth with some vegetables and protein.

If I feel lazy, I will just doctor up canned soup - for instance, by adding actual mushrooms to a can of cream of mushroom soup. This makes it tastier, healthier and a more substantial meal.

Post-lunch is very free and easy. Lately, I have been rewatching the Harry Potter films, just for fun.

I am also a video-game fanatic, so I might spend my time PC gaming instead. My main game is MapleStory, which is a massively popular multiplayer online role-playing game. I recently bought an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset, so I sometimes play on it too. I also like using it for body combat workouts.

Video games allow me to just shut off my brain and recharge. I'm an introvert, but my job requires me to meet a lot of people and be extroverted. So, I just need that alone time on occasion.

If it has been a relatively relaxed week, I will head out after lunch, usually for a hike. Bukit Timah Hill is a favourite haunt. Due to the tree cover, it is not sweltering despite the time of day.

In the evening, my girlfriend and I will stop by a mall in Somerset or Orchard, and just walk around and spend time together. We tend to gravitate towards sports apparel shops - Lululemon, Under Armour and so on - and, unfortunately, frequently come back with more shopping than we intended.

I try to have a lie-in on Sundays before spending the morning catching up with work, straight through to lunch, accompanied by a protein shake.

Lunch is often at the nearby Rail Mall. We frequent Kings Indian Banana Leaf Restaurant for its naan and butter chicken curry set.

I let my girlfriend dictate the rest of the day, whether that means going to the arcade, catching a movie, hanging out at our neighbourhood malls or recharging at home.

On Sunday nights, we normally order in from Grab - whatever pops up on the app when it loads and whatever we crave at the moment. It's nice to just have a quiet night in, to wind down before the week starts again.

