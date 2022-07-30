Design News

PHILIPS' HI-TECH TOOTHBRUSH

Dutch lifestyle technology conglomerate Philips has released a new range of sonic toothbrushes. The most premium of these is the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige ($499), powered by the company's proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) technology called SenseIQ.

The toothbrush is equipped with real-time sensors that quickly adjust to human factors like pressure and brushing coverage. The AI component comes in through the Philips Sonicare app, which tracks how well and how often one brushes his or her teeth over the short and long term.

Info: philips.com.sg

IMMERSIVE ONLINE SHOPPING

American consumer goods company Procter & Gamble has partnered e-commerce platform Shopee to launch a 360-degree virtual home shopping experience. Featured brands include Olay, Downey and Gillette.

At the P&G store on ShopeeMall, shoppers can check out a virtual showroom of home spaces such as the kitchen and bathroom, each furnished with P&G products according to function.

For instance, there are Ambi-Pur air fresheners ($3.40 to $6.60) on the coffee table in the living room. Each item is tagged with an information box. Clicking it takes shoppers to the product listing.

Info: Go to shopee.sg/pgofficial

SMART APPLIANCES AT LIFE BY CITY ENERGY

City Energy, one of Singapore's leading energy providers, also offers green energy solutions such as electric vehicle charging services.

Under its new retail brand, Life by City Energy, the company has launched the Kuche Smart Collection, which includes appliances such as a smart oven and smart water heater.

The Wi-Fi-enabled devices can be controlled via a mobile app and are interconnected. For example, turning off the smart gas hob also switches off the smart hood.

The appliances are made from high-quality stainless steel and black tempered glass.

Prices start at $580 for the cooker hood and $1,450 for the oven.

Info: Shop and pre-order the collection at Life by City Energy, 03-78 Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road, or go to cityenergylife.com.sg/pages/kuche