Design News

SNAG DISNEY GOODIES ONLINE

Disney, which owns pop culture brands such as Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, along with its own stable of iconic characters, launched its online shop in Singapore last month.

Besides toys and apparel, the store boasts a collection of Disney-inspired accessories for the home.

Highlights include the Winnie the Pooh Honey Jar ($35.90), the lid of which has a handy built-in dipper, and the Mickey Mouse Homestead Tidbit Plate Set ($85.90), which incorporates the famous mouse motif into subtle blue-and-white designs.

Fans of Marvel's Doctor Strange can check out the Doctor Strange Wearable Cloak Throw ($85.90), which reimagines the superhero's magical cloak as a blanket to snuggle under.

Or you can just wear it as a cloak - use the simple neck clasp to secure it around the shoulders.

There is free delivery within Singapore for those who spend more than $100 in a single order.

Info: Visit str.sg/wEQz

SAMSUNG LAUNCHES DISHWASHERS CATEGORY

Samsung Electronics Singapore has added two dishwashers to its range of home appliances, including a smart model that users can control via mobile phone. Both the standard and smart models share features like a Hygiene Care cycle, which has an extended final rinse that raises the water temperature to 70 deg C.

The Flex Load and Auto Adjust features allow users to customise the dishwasher's layout to match their needs - for instance, by adjusting the middle rack vertically, or detaching the top rack entirely.

Info: The Smart Dishwasher ($1,799) has a black finish while the Standard Dishwasher ($1,299) comes in a stainless-steel finish. They are available at Samsung's online store (str.sg/wEQD) and major electronics stores.

KOHLER AND LAZADA TEAM UP FOR CURATED SHOWCASE

American brand Kohler, which sells bathroom and kitchen fittings, has partnered e-retailer Lazada and 29 other lifestyle brands to allow consumers to check out the products in real life before making their purchases online.

The limited-time showcase has taken over Kohler's experience centre in Peck Seah Street, featuring furnished spaces such as bathrooms and living rooms.

Each space is anchored by Kohler products and accented by items from brands like Bang & Olufsen, Razer, Nespresso, Osim, Tefal, WMF and Philips Lighting.

Each product is accompanied by a QR code, so shoppers can easily find them on the Lazada app.

Kohler is also offering special discounts on its Lazada store during the showcase, which runs till Aug 15. Customers who spend more than $80 stand to win merchandise from English football club Manchester United.

Info: The showcase runs from 10am to 9pm daily till Aug 15 at Kohler Experience Centre, 52-54 Peck Seah Street.

For Kohler's Lazada store, go to bit.ly/KOHLERFriends