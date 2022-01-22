Design News

DESSERT-THEMED ABUNDANCE SERIES

Home-grown lifestyle brand Onlewo gets festive with its Abundance series of home accessories for Chinese New Year comprising table runners, coasters and cushions.

Mr Mike Tay, who co-founded the store with partner Eugene Yip in 2015, says the designs incorporate Singaporean motifs in a stylised, repetitive pattern.

"Look closely and, besides the central Chinese character meaning "fortune", you will also find prints of Singapore desserts in the Kueh Tile design, including kueh tutu, pineapple tart, kueh dadar, peng kueh, ladoo, dumpling and otah-otah," he says. "The pattern also symbolises a life of optimism and fulfilment."

Info: Prices start at $28 for a Kueh Tile set of four coasters to $138 for a table runner. Available online at onlewo.com/shop or at 5000L Marine Parade Road.

BAK KWA POUCHES AND HUAT FLAKES MASKS

Local design studio Wheniwasfour at Bras Basah Complex is having a Chinese New Year promotion on offbeat yet beloved Singapore-themed collectibles.

Its Bak Kwa pouches, which look like thick slices of the ubiquitous festive sweetmeat, are available at $6.80 (usual price: $15.90) with purchases above $88.80.

The pouches can be paired with matching masks featuring the barbecued surface of the sweetmeat.

There are also masks which look like Huat Flakes, the childhood sweet from China made from hawthorn fruit.

The Bak Kwa and Huat Flakes masks are priced at $10.90 each.

Info: Available from Wheniwasfour, 04-41 Bras Basah Complex, 231 Bain Street, or online at shop.wheniwasfour.com.

PHOTO EXHIBITION AT LEICA M11 LAUNCH

Leica, the German maker of premium cameras, is feting the launch of its most advanced M camera series, the M11, with a photographic homage to the world's top photographers.

Held at Raffles Hotel's Leica Galerie, the experiential event, called A Legend Reinvented, will run till Jan 30 and showcases the works of photographers including Henri Cartier-Bresson, Werner Bischof, Martine Franck and Thomas Hoepker.

These include haunting images by Nick Ut of a seriously injured nine-year-old girl during the Vietnam War, and Alberto Korda's famous portrait of guerilla fighter Che Guevara.

Leica was founded by Ernst Leitz in 1869 in Wetzlar, Germany. In 1986, the Leitz company changed its name to Leica as the brand became a global success.

Info: The Leica Galerie Singapore's A Legend Reinvented is open from 10am to 8pm till Jan 30 at 01-20 Raffles Hotel, 1 Beach Road.