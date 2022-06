The Panton Chair, an award-winning classic of modern furniture design conceived in 1959 by Danish designer Verner Panton, is now available here as a limited-edition collectible.

A variation of the all-plastic seat called the Panton Chair Duo, which features a two-tone design, was developed in collaboration with Swiss furniture maker Vitra in 1967 as the first all-plastic chair to be manufactured in a single piece.