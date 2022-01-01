Design News

LG LAUNCHES NEW SPEAKER FOR GAMERS

The gaming industry's rapid growth in hyper-realistic visuals has created demand for better sound accessories for a more immersive experience.

Many gamers don clunky headphones to access the audio in video games and chat with one another, which can get uncomfortable during long gaming sessions.

The new LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker is a multi-functional soundbar that incorporates chat functions and takes players deeper into the action with three-dimensional surround sound.

There are also built-in microphones that come with an echo-cancellation algorithm, allowing gamers to communicate clearly online without being drowned out by the noise from the video games.

The speaker was launched in September in the United States, South Korea and some European countries, and was released in Singapore on Tuesday.

It retails for $699 and is available online at LG Lazada, LG Shopee and KrisShop.

Info: lgnewsroom.com

SHARP RELEASES RANGE OF TOP-LOADERS

Japanese home appliances brand Sharp unveiled two new series of top-loading washers - the Sharp ES-F and ES-G series - on Tuesday. They are designed for thorough cleaning in stainless-steel tubs and topped with tempered glass lids.

The ES-F series is available in 10kg and 12kg models. It is powered by Sharp's inverter technology which delivers power directly from the motor to the machine's drum, resulting in more energy savings compared with conventional belt-and-pulley systems in other washers.

The ES-G series comes in three models - 7kg, 8kg and 9kg - and is built with smart tub features that allow self-cleaning to ensure the drum is kept free of the build-up of harmful mould or bacteria.

Prices range from $419 for a 7kg washer to $839 for a 12kg washer.

Info: Available at Sharp's webstore at estore.sharp.sg and authorised retailers

TEST A LEICA

Leica, the German manufacturer of high-end cameras, is holding "test drives" of its range of cameras available in Singapore.

The free sessions are by appointment only and will be conducted at one of three Leica stores here. They are customised to the needs of users in a one-on-one setting with professional Leica specialists.

Established in 1914, Leica created one of the earliest cameras that allowed bokeh photography, which captures out-of-focus areas of an image rendered through the use of specialised lens. Celebrity photographers such as Henri Cartier-Bresson and Annie Leibovitz are known to have shot some of their best work using Leica cameras.

Prices for Leica cameras range from $1,970 to about $30,000.

Info: Leica Galerie is at 01-20 Raffles Hotel, 328 North Bridge Road; and Leica stores are at B1-82A The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands, 2 Bayfront Avenue; and 03-20 Ion Orchard, 2 Orchard Turn. To sign up for a "test drive", go to leica-store.sg/pages/test-drive