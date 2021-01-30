New chapter in history

GERMAN LIBRARY REOPENS, ONLINE: Sixteen years after the start of renovations totalling €470 million (S$757.4 million), the Berlin State Library (Unter den Linden building) has finally reopened earlier this week, albeit digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic. Besides a general reading room, it also houses a preserved clock.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 30, 2021, with the headline 'New chapter in history'.
