My perfect weekend with Pamela Ting

WHO: Ms Pamela Ting, 37, drives business development at Scene Shang, the home-grown contemporary Asian furniture and homeware brand she co-founded with architect Jessica Wong. Ms Ting's father Arthur P.Y. Ting, 76, one of Singapore's second-generation artists, is noted for his oil and watercolour paintings, sculptures and three-dimensional artworks based on Peranakan architecture. Ms Ting was formerly a vice-president at an American financial institution, and holds a degree in economics and finance from Singapore Management University.

"I am in a constant task-oriented and problem-solving mode during weekdays, when I have to make split-second decisions about business development and do a fair bit of number-crunching.

So the weekends provide the perfect opportunity for me to rejuvenate mind, body and soul, switch off, slow down and recharge.

For my soul, I spend at least a full day making a loaf of sourdough bread. It's therapeutic feeling and kneading the dough, and tweaking the recipe if I need to, to better understand how to create tangy sourdough with the right room temperature and baking time, so I have a loaf I'm happy with.

This was something I picked up in 2020 during the circuit breaker. It gives me so much joy to share a fresh homemade loaf with friends and family.

For my mind and body, I like to take long rides on my bicycle, exploring parts of Singapore that are greener and calmer. My favourite weekend cycling haunts include the former British airbase in Seletar park and sleepy Changi Village.

Cycling to these far-out places not only imparts a sense of calm, but also gives me a respite from the buzz of the city.

Changi Village has a great enclave of local food such as its famous nasi lemak. There is also Little Island Brewing Co, which has a wide selection of craft beers brewed in-house.

The Seletar airbase has wide roads for leisurely cycling through Singapore's colonial aviation history. It is now also peppered with cafes such as Wheeler's Estate, which is a great pit stop for brunch.

For my spirit, I do at least one to two hours of yoga, allowing myself to release stress by simply letting go. The focus on regulating my breathing is meditative as I practise letting go of things that bother me or which I cling to.

It is a perfect weekend when I am able to put back what the week takes out of me and simply enjoy life.''