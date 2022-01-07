My perfect weekend with Amy Khor

WHO: Dr Amy Khor, 63, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment as well as Transport, entered politics in the 2001 General Election. Since 2011, she has been the People's Action Party's MP for Hong Kah North Single Member Constituency.

"My idea of a 'perfect weekend' is one spent with my family, indulging in our favourite activity - eating. While I used to enjoy making weekly food hunts across the island, now I'm unable to do so due to my various commitments.

My son and my husband, however, still go on these food hunts and they sometimes take my mother with them.

Thankfully, one of the perks of my job is I get to visit hawker centres often. Whenever I visit one for work, I always ask for food recommendations. There is no denying the simple pleasure of sharing a meal with family and friends at our favourite hawker centres.

One of my favourites is yong tau foo from Bai Nian Niang Dou Fu at Albert Centre. I also like the bak chor mee from Huang Da Fu at Commonwealth Crescent Market & Food Centre; mini bundt cakes from The Headless Baker at Ghim Moh food centre; lontong from Gerai Nenek Obek at Geylang Serai Market; and burgers from Skirt & Dirt at Tiong Bahru Market.

Some of these are recent discoveries while others have been long-time favourites. For example, Gerai Nenek Obek has been serving authentic Malay dishes for more than 58 years. It is currently run by a fourth-generation hawker - the great-granddaughter.

Some of my favourite stalls are now on online platforms. I was still able to enjoy them when dining-in was temporarily suspended, or can do so when I am too busy in the office or home.

I enjoy interacting with both new and veteran hawkers during my visits, who will sometimes share stories with me.

For example, did you know that Maxwell Food Centre used to be one of the sites where the former Singapore Social Welfare Department provided inexpensive meals to the poor and the displaced after World War II?

If you visit some of our older hawker centres, do look out for the heritage boards where you will find out interesting facts about the centre's storied past.

When I was growing up, my mother sold local desserts at a school canteen. I spent much of my youth helping her at the stall.

I know the hard work that goes into this trade and have a deep respect for those who work in the hot and uncomfortable environment of a hawker centre.

I hope everyone will support our hawker culture by visiting a neighbourhood hawker centre regularly or by ordering hawker dishes online.

Weekends are also for keeping up with current affairs in the local media, as well as reading The Economist and Time magazines, among others.

I unwind by catching up on my favourite series or films such as on Disney+ and Netflix. Some of my favourite miniseries and films include the Marvel Studios' Hawkeye, Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings and Spider-Man: No Way Home, and also the Star Wars franchise.

Another favourite activity is working out. I exercise every morning for at least 11/2 hours, doing aerobics and strength training exercises: running or cycling, push-ups, planks, squats, burpees, sit-ups and weights.

I enjoy my morning ritual as it not only charges me up, but also strengthens my core and helps me maintain my weight - especially after all those food jaunts.''