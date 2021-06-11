My Perfect Weekend: Sarah Ichioka

WHO Ms Sarah Ichioka, 42, leads Desire Lines, a strategic consultancy for environmental, cultural and social-impact organisations and initiatives. A dual American-British citizen, she has lived in Singapore since 2014 with her husband and two children. Ichioka's book Flourish: Design Paradigms For Our Planetary Emergency, co-authored with British architect Michael Pawlyn, will be published in September.

"I miss family and friends who live outside Singapore, but during this pandemic period, I have appreciated how my life and work, my values and actions, have become better integrated.