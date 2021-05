WHO Mr Desmond Lee, 45, is Minister for National Development (MND) and Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration. He graduated in 2001 in law from the National University of Singapore and holds a master's degree in law from Oxford University. He is married with three children.

On a typical weekend, I would be taking part in community as well as ministry-related activities to stay engaged with Singaporeans. This allows me to help form strong social bonds in the community.