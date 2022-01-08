Mixing business with pleasure

Seletar Aerospace Park (SAP) - a 320ha hub for aviation firms managed by JTC Corporation (JTC) - is also home to avian aviators such as migratory kingfishers and bee-eaters.

Its Hampstead Wetlands Park, which is Singapore's first wetlands in an industrial estate, draws birdwatchers and shutterbugs from around the island to admire the variety of wildlife that forage in the waterlily pond there.