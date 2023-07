SINGAPORE – When the supply of fresh flowers and ornamental foliage dried up during the pandemic, scarcity ignited a wellspring of creativity in Singapore-based master floral artist Harijanto Setiawan.

The 51-year-old Indonesia-born Singapore permanent resident recalls: “I had plenty of time on my hands during the early pandemic years, from 2020 to 2021, when borders were closed with lockdowns that affected supply chains around the world.”