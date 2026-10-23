‘Marvel museum’: Funko Pop fan’s HDB flat with over 2,000 figurines

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This family home’s palette is simple and monochromatic to better showcase the owners’ vast toy collection.

SINGAPORE – For Terry Tan, upgrading from a three- to five-room HDB flat was not just to give his wife and three children more space. It was also for his “family” of over 2,000 Funko Pop figurines.

With Tan’s move to the 1,216 sq ft unit in Keat Hong Close, his two sons – aged 13 and 12 – and eight-year-old daughter each get their own bedrooms, and the toy collection is housed in dedicated displays.

Since starting in 2022, Tan, 36, has spent about $100,000 on his collection, which he says covers almost every Marvel Comics character in the bobblehead Funko Pop line.

“I am a big Marvel fan, and the standard size and style make displays look balanced,” he says.

He also has anime figurines and some from Chinese toy company Pop Mart, and uses an app to keep track of them all.

Since starting in 2022, the home owner has spent about $100,000 on his Marvel figurine collection. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

As such, when he and his homemaker wife Geraldine Lim were hunting for a new place to live, Tan’s main priority was to ensure that the toys could be properly displayed in a way that was not tacky or cluttered , and that he could admire them from almost every corner of the space.

He conveyed this to his friend Wei Jie, the managing director of local firm Musen Interior Design. Together, they designed the custom-made floor-to-ceiling showcases, which are tailored not only to the flat’s measurements but also the toys’, with carefully planned electrical wiring for the LED lights.

Each character has a dedicated display, such as this one for Spider-Man. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Visitors to the home are left with no doubt as to Tan’s passions, with an Avengers logo and Iron Man silhouette on the black metal gate.

The black metal gate bears the silhouette of Iron Man, one of Marvel’s most famous modern heroes. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The foyer is lined with floor-to-ceiling built-in showcases, with enough figurines on the shelves to rival a toy museum. Each range and character has a dedicated display in a designated space or room.

Apart from the displays, the home’s design is simple, with a grey, black and white palette that forms the backdrop for the collection.

The living room is minimally furnished with an L-shaped sofa and a circular coffee table. Open shelves on the grey marble feature wall above the television set provide space for toys, while Molly dolls from Pop Mart are lined up on the console.

This collection of figurines of Loki, a fan-favourite character from the Thor comics and movies, includes a discontinued item that cost the owner $800. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

On the wall around the corner from the living room, leading to the dining area, is Tan’s most prized figurine: a discontinued Funko Pop of Loki, a fan-favourite character from the Thor comics and movies, for which Tan paid $800.

The kitchen door has a huge Marvel decal splashed across it. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Apart from the table and chairs, the dining area features more display cabinets of toys. Beyond the glass door, which has a decal of the Marvel logo across it, is the kitchen.

Magnets of popular characters can be found on the side of the refrigerator. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Even the cups in the kitchen are Marvel-themed. These sit on a Hello Kitty mat as a nod to the wife’s interests. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Magnets of popular characters can be found on the side of the refrigerator, and even the cups are Marvel-themed. Everything else is kept minimal so there is not too much visual clutter.

Lim, 34, is not as big of a toy fanatic as her husband, but she likes Sanrio mascot Hello Kitty and has a collection of the Japanese toys on display in the master bedroom.

The wife’s handbags and Hello Kitty collection are on display in the master bedroom. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The use of a darker palette here than in the shared spaces creates a cosy, calming atmosphere, with black tinted glass in the walk-in wardrobe for a luxurious touch.

The daughter’s pink bedroom has space for her own doll collection. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

Their daughter’s bedroom is decked out in her favourite colour, pink, along with her own collection of dolls and plushies.

The sons’ bedrooms each have a built-in bed and study desk. PHOTO: ATHIRAH ANISSA/ART DIRECTION: NONIE CHEN

The sons’ bedrooms each have a built-in bed and study desk. Some space in their rooms has been commandeered for their father’s Pokemon, Dragon Ball and other anime figurines.

Do the boys mind? Tan jokes: “They have no choice.”

The renovation cost around $120,000, excluding furniture, and took about 10 weeks to complete. The family moved into the flat in July 2025.

But Tan’s collection has since grown so much that space is becoming an issue again – and he plans to move in about four years.