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Mao watch, Alexander McQueen dress and more: 5 buys under $500 from Singapore auction house Hotlotz

(Clockwise from left) Alexander McQueen mirrored Baroque dress, 1970s Lanhua stainless-steel slogan wristwatch and a mixed-media portrait of actress Li Li-Hua.

SINGAPORE – While local auction house Hotlotz has made headlines for selling the assets seized in Singapore’s $3 billion money laundering scandal, the firm’s founder, Matthew Elton, is quick to dismantle a persistent industry myth.

“There’s a misconception around auctions that they’re always very fancy and it’s always about yellow diamonds, complicated wristwatches or ultra-fine wine,” Elton, 52, explains.

In reality, the auction market also thrives on highly accessible mid-tier goods. “Actually, a lot of things that we sell are very, very mid-range,’’ says the Briton, who established Hotlotz in 2015.

“I mean, we’re not selling junk. But quality and price are not always linked. You can have something that’s beautifully made, that can still cost relatively little.”

Here are five Hotlotz hidden treasures under $500 for sale on hotlotz.com

A 1970s Lanhua stainless-steel slogan wristwatch. This manual-winding watch is emblazoned in red with Chairman Mao Zedong’s handwritten injunction to “serve the people” (为人民服务). PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

1970s Lanhua stainless-steel slogan wristwatch

Estimate: $140 to $200

Most watches simply tell the time. This Chinese timepiece also tells you what to do with it.

Emblazoned in red and in Chairman Mao Zedong’s own handwriting is his injunction to “serve the people” (为人民服务).

He penned that as a eulogy in 1944 for a fallen Long March veteran. By the Cultural Revolution, the characters were everywhere, enshrined as a political doctrine.

Made by the Zhongguo Tianjin watch factory, the manual-winding watch, circa 1970s, features a silver sunburst dial encased in a stainless-steel tonneau frame.

The Alexander McQueen mirrored Baroque dress showcases the late designer’s flair for dark romanticism. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Alexander McQueen mirrored Baroque floral print dress

Estimate: $200 to $400

High fashion does not always demand a high financial sacrifice. This mirrored dress from British fashion house Alexander McQueen showcases the late designer’s flair for dark romanticism.

The graphic pattern has a mesmerising, kaleidoscopic symmetry that plays with the contours of the body – a technique popularised by McQueen to blend art with wearable sculpture.

A pair of Kai Kristiansen No. 42 dining chairs. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Pair of Kai Kristiansen No. 42 dining chairs

Estimate: $360

Two dining chairs may suffice for a squeezed Singapore home. Crafted by Danish designer Kai Kristiansen, the No. 42 chair, circa 1960s, is quintessentially mid-century with its organic minimalism and clean lines.

Styled with teak frames and cream tweed upholstery, these chairs feature Kristiansen’s signature pivoting backrest and are built to last.

A hand-painted pastel and colour wash on paper from the 1980s. This advertising mock-up portrait captures Shanghai-born actress Li Li-hua (1924 to 2017). PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Mixed-media portrait of Li Li-hua

Estimate: $150 to $250

This nostalgic mixed-media creation is a piece of cinematic history for less. The hand-painted pastel and colour wash on paper from the 1980s is an advertising mock-up portrait of Shanghai-born actress Li Li-hua (1924 to 2017).

The “Eternal Beauty of the Silver Screen” starred in more than 120 films in her 38-year career. This artwork is paired with vintage ginseng advertising collateral from the era, bridging the worlds of commercial art and high-society glamour.

The antique continental silver circular box with classical relief showcases the metalworking artistry of Europe. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Continental silver circular box with classical relief

Estimate: $400 to $600

This antique continental silver box, showcasing the metalworking artistry of Europe, could be a beginner’s portal to the world of collecting, with an intricate hinged lid capturing the romance of the past.

Striking a balance between function and decoration, the box is an example of the historic curiosities that may have enhanced, and can still beautify, a vanity table or desk.