Mao watch, Alexander McQueen dress and more: 5 buys under $500 from Singapore auction house Hotlotz
- Hotlotz auction house offers quality mid-range items under $500, debunking the myth that auctions only sell expensive luxury goods.
- Featured items include a 1970s Mao watch, an Alexander McQueen dress, and vintage Danish dining chairs, blending history and design.
- These accessible treasures provide entry points for collectors and enthusiasts, combining cultural significance with affordability.
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SINGAPORE – While local auction house Hotlotz has made headlines for selling the assets seized in Singapore’s $3 billion money laundering scandal, the firm’s founder, Matthew Elton, is quick to dismantle a persistent industry myth.
“There’s a misconception around auctions that they’re always very fancy and it’s always about yellow diamonds, complicated wristwatches or ultra-fine wine,” Elton, 52, explains.
In reality, the auction market also thrives on highly accessible mid-tier goods. “Actually, a lot of things that we sell are very, very mid-range,’’ says the Briton, who established Hotlotz in 2015.
“I mean, we’re not selling junk. But quality and price are not always linked. You can have something that’s beautifully made, that can still cost relatively little.”
Here are five Hotlotz hidden treasures under $500 for sale on hotlotz.com
1970s Lanhua stainless-steel slogan wristwatch
Estimate: $140 to $200
Most watches simply tell the time. This Chinese timepiece also tells you what to do with it.
Emblazoned in red and in Chairman Mao Zedong’s own handwriting is his injunction to “serve the people” (为人民服务).
He penned that as a eulogy in 1944 for a fallen Long March veteran. By the Cultural Revolution, the characters were everywhere, enshrined as a political doctrine.
Made by the Zhongguo Tianjin watch factory, the manual-winding watch, circa 1970s, features a silver sunburst dial encased in a stainless-steel tonneau frame.
Alexander McQueen mirrored Baroque floral print dress
Estimate: $200 to $400
High fashion does not always demand a high financial sacrifice. This mirrored dress from British fashion house Alexander McQueen showcases the late designer’s flair for dark romanticism.
The graphic pattern has a mesmerising, kaleidoscopic symmetry that plays with the contours of the body – a technique popularised by McQueen to blend art with wearable sculpture.
Pair of Kai Kristiansen No. 42 dining chairs
Estimate: $360
Two dining chairs may suffice for a squeezed Singapore home. Crafted by Danish designer Kai Kristiansen, the No. 42 chair, circa 1960s, is quintessentially mid-century with its organic minimalism and clean lines.
Styled with teak frames and cream tweed upholstery, these chairs feature Kristiansen’s signature pivoting backrest and are built to last.
Mixed-media portrait of Li Li-hua
Estimate: $150 to $250
This nostalgic mixed-media creation is a piece of cinematic history for less. The hand-painted pastel and colour wash on paper from the 1980s is an advertising mock-up portrait of Shanghai-born actress Li Li-hua (1924 to 2017).
The “Eternal Beauty of the Silver Screen” starred in more than 120 films in her 38-year career. This artwork is paired with vintage ginseng advertising collateral from the era, bridging the worlds of commercial art and high-society glamour.
Continental silver circular box with classical relief
Estimate: $400 to $600
This antique continental silver box, showcasing the metalworking artistry of Europe, could be a beginner’s portal to the world of collecting, with an intricate hinged lid capturing the romance of the past.
Striking a balance between function and decoration, the box is an example of the historic curiosities that may have enhanced, and can still beautify, a vanity table or desk.