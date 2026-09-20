Making innovative custom chandeliers for design mavens, this artist knows how to light up a room
Ingrid Abramovitch
NEW YORK – Twenty-one years ago, Lindsey Adelman was wandering along Canal Street in Lower Manhattan, then a bustling destination for surplus electronics and hardware, when she spotted a crate filled with lamp fittings, including tubing, swivels and electrical parts.
She had spent the previous decade finding her footing as an industrial designer while producing offbeat works of art incorporating human hair – often her own.