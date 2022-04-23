Four years ago, it hit music lover Meera Jane Navaratnam that the mass-market shelves housing her vintage records lacked personality.
"I was bored of them after a few months. I realised that after an intense day at work, I wanted to come back to a home filled with things that are entirely 'me'," the 36-year-old technology consultant says.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 23, 2022, with the headline Making a mark. Subscribe