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SINGAPORE – Since the 1990s, local artist Lee Chee Chew has illustrated the mundane humour of life in Singapore through his distinctive and witty cartoons.

Long-time readers of The Straits Times will likely have fond memories of the 59-year-old’s Chew On It comic strip series, which ran in The Sunday Times weekly until the end of 2025.

Now, for the first time, and just in time for National Day, fans will have the opportunity to buy and own merchandise featuring his work.

He has teamed up with XOGI Marketing – the licensed distributor in Singapore for lifestyle brands such as Craftholic and MofmoFriends – to design Chew On Singapore Lingos, a range of merchandise that includes bag charms and tote bags.

The swag will be sold exclusively at Takashimaya Department Store in Orchard Road from July 29.

The designs feature all-new characters created by Lee, and revolve around local slang, as inspired by archetypes and figures one is likely to see around Singapore.

He tells ST: “Singlish is a part of the Singaporean identity. Among the character designs, we have ‘Lobang Queen’, someone who always knows where to find the best deals; ‘Wayang King’, a person who puts on a fake performance to impress superiors; and ‘Eat grass’, which means ‘No money left’.”

There are 27 designs in total that feature on the bag charms ($16.90 each). The back of each charm will include an explanation of the local lingo featured on the front.

Selected cartoons will also be available on tote bags ($19.90), diary folders ($24.90) and cushions ($19.90).

The merchandise includes bag charms and tote bags (pictured). LEE CHEE CHEW

“People can get the items for themselves, for others as gag gifts or for friends overseas to help spread our glorious Singlish beyond our shores,” says Lee. “If this first launch is successful, the next phase will be plushies based on characters from my comics.”

To celebrate the merchandise launch as well as Singapore’s 61st birthday, Takashimaya will host signing sessions with Lee in the run-up to Aug 9.

Cartoonist Lee Chee Chew's new line of merchandise is inspired by Singlish. PHOTO: LEE CHEE CHEW

Fifty signed poster cards each session will be given away to attendees on a first-come, first-served basis.

Since his retirement at the end of 2025, Lee has stayed busy sharing his work on Instagram (@chewonit.comics). “I love uploading my works there because it is fun to do simple animations and watch my comics come to life,” he says.

He adds that the new merchandise is an opportunity for him to continue his long-time fund-raising efforts for Vietnamese orphan Thien Nhan, who was abandoned by his teenaged mother as a newborn and has had lifelong medical issues due to a wild dog attack that occurred when he was a child, resulting in the loss of his right leg.

Lee has been helping Thien Nhan – who is now 20 and studying computer science at VinUniversity in Hanoi – since 2008, after ST ran a story about his plight.

“I try to do as much as I can to help the kid. He still needs another surgery. So, my cut of sales from the new merchandise will go towards Thien Nhan’s education and rehabilitation,” says Lee.