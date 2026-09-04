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Where do the $3b money laundering assets go? How Hotlotz became Singapore’s go-to broker

Matthew Elton, the founder of Singapore online auction house Hotlotz, sells globally from his Bukit Merah office and showroom.

SINGAPORE – Inside Le Freeport, the luxury storage vault flanking Changi Airport, billions of dollars in elite global assets are discreetly stashed.

Bullion, fine art and rare diamonds reside in the maximum-security modern fortress that now also conceals a satellite workspace for local auction house Hotlotz.

Three months ago, the team embedded a gemological testing laboratory and a specialised photo studio deep in the dim, cinematic chambers.

“It’s one of the most secure places on the planet,” Hotlotz founder and chief executive Matthew Elton, 52, says of the windowless, bulletproof facility.

“It’s a marvellous place. It’s like something out of a James Bond film,” the Briton tells The Straits Times.

This top-secret operation is driven by an unprecedented task: preparing Singapore’s most infamous asset haul from a $3 billion money laundering case for the auction block.

An islandwide blitz by the Singapore Police Force in August 2023 led to the conviction and deportation of 10 foreigners, and their assets were seized. These include branded handbags, watches and jewellery.

Appointed by professional services firm Deloitte to auction the forfeited goods, Hotlotz announced on Aug 29 that it is rolling out 15 timed, online-only sales on hotlotz.com from September till end-May 2027. Registered and approved bidders can book limited viewing slots at Le Freeport through the Hotlotz site.

The public auction is a financial-recovery mission, with all net proceeds flowing back into the Government’s Consolidated Fund.

On Sept 2, it was reported that 16 luxury apartments in the Central Business District, Orchard Road and River Valley are being put up for sale. They are the first of more than 80 real estate properties linked to the money laundering case going up for auction.

Meanwhile, for the consumer assets, Hotlotz has structured the sales around a 20 per cent buyer’s premium, which is paid on top of the hammer price. This is lower than its industry norm of 30 per cent.

The variety and volume of the luxury lifestyle assets hitting the market is immense: More than 1,000 items will be progressively listed on the Hotlotz website.

The first two auctions – launching online on Sept 7 at 10am – will debut 338 luxury handbags and accessories from designer brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

Also for sale will be 286 pieces of fine jewellery from prestigious houses, including Graff, Bulgari and Van Cleef & Arpels.

A subsequent tranche in November , highly anticipated, focuses on rare Hermes bags and wristwatches from Patek Philippe, Richard Mille and Rolex.

Criminal cache, honest broker

Jakob Smith (right), a valuer at Singapore online auction house Hotlotz, cataloguing a Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton bag at the Bukit Merah showroom. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG

“We’re just the honest broker,” Elton says. “The most important thing is the process and proving that we have gone out globally to the widest market there is and tested it – because then we can truly say to the Government that we got the best prices for these items.”

The logistics of orchestrating what his peers have told him is “the sale of the century” is vast. For starters, every item needs to be professionally authenticated, valued and catalogued.

Though auction houses carry a reputation of high-stakes secrecy, the work is really more process-driven and tech-centric for Hotlotz, which Elton founded in 2015. His co-founder and director of auctions, Christopher Lanigan-O’Keeffe, has Christie’s pedigree, having worked at the storied auction house, as did his father before him.

For Elton, “processes” is a holy grail, and he animatedly mentions it 20 times during our Aug 27 interview at his Bukit Merah office and showroom.

Down a quiet industrial alley in Jalan Kilang Barat, the double-level showroom has the vibe of an airy, light-filled gallery where collectors wander in with coffees for a leisurely day out .

Beneath this bohemian, treasure-quest exterior lies the engine of a tech start-up. To execute a state liquidation of this magnitude demands a digital fortress built on data. Hotlotz employs 25 staff, four of them software engineers who have built proprietary software.

This hyper-efficiency aligns perfectly with what Elton admires as a national advantage: Singapore’s inherent honesty.

“Singapore is a brilliant place to run a business like ours because people are very honest here – there’s a baked-in honesty,” he says. “What you’re doing in an auction is making a promise to pay.”

While international auctions may contend with “buyer’s remorse” when successful bidders renege on their promise to buy, he is delighted with the low default rates in Singapore.

All-Singapore brand

For an auction house now transacting on a global scale, Hotlotz’s origins are much humbler – and fully local. Its first office was a former chicken rice stall in Lower Delta Road, where half a worker’s canteen had been glassed in and turned into rental spaces.

“You can’t be more Singaporean than having a chicken rice stall as your first office,” he quips.

Elton champions Hotlotz as an all-Singapore brand, though its spark was purely accidental – it happened when he was renovating his Everton Road shophouse, a former Chinese sausage factory. He had moved to Singapore in 2013 after a corporate career brokering institutional partnerships in London.

The pivotal point arrived when he started hunting for Peranakan furniture to anchor the historical home.

He was surprised that unlike Britain, where every small town has an auction house, Singapore lacked one where people could reliably browse and bid on everyday collectibles. There was nothing mid-market between Carousell and Christie’s.

He sensed an opportunity. “Businesses work only because you’re providing a good service that people genuinely need and want,” he reflects. “Singapore chose me.”

In that scenario, Hotlotz was born to support residents as they journey through the stages of life, whether they are selling an estate, decluttering a family home or beginning a new collection.

He chose the name “Hotlotz”, which sounds novel and conveys its disruption of the legacy industry. It is designed as a digital, accessible brand for diverse clients and multiple genres of goods.

Young buyers, savvy seniors

The consumer’s frustration that birthed Hotlotz is an experience that resonates with many Singapore residents.

A Chanel lipstick and CC Charm Necklace are among the forfeited assets from the $3 billion money laundering case. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

“Singaporeans don’t have the luxury of space,” Elton says. “Because of that, I’m always amazed when I see what people do in their apartments and HDB flats. There’s so much creativity at play.”

At his showroom, he observes local residents searching for talking-point pieces that break away from cookie-cutter aesthetics. “It’s a great way to design,” he says.

He notices that for the under-35 demographic, secondary sourcing is a badge of honour. “They like it that they’re recycling and directly contributing to a circular economy, rather than buying something brand-new that has been extracted from the earth or required another tree to be chopped down.”

Elton is also fascinated that Singapore’s digitally savvy older collectors have not been beached by the digital wave. Indeed, they routinely navigate online auctions with ease.

Hotlotz itself has integrated Singpass verification into bidder registration profiles for extra security, Singapore-style.

Social workers in disguise

Whether catering to millennials or seniors, running an auction house involves both professionalism and empathy.

A massive portion of Hotlotz’s work revolves around sensitive estate clearances, a responsibility Elton likens to social work.

“When you are dealing with the death of a relative, it’s incredibly horrible and stressful,” he says. “You’ve got all this stuff to sort out, and you have no idea what things are or whether they are worth anything. Every family member has an opinion.”

In these high-friction moments, the auction houses play an objective role. They guide grieving families through the daunting sorting to separate what carries commercial weight and what seems sentimentally valuable.

Hotlotz works with a range of accountancy and law firms, as well as banks.

As part of his annual Chinese New Year decluttering, local veteran entertainer Dick Lee auctioned part of his flamboyant wardrobe with Hotlotz. PHOTO: ST FILE

It has also worked with individuals, selling entertainer Dick Lee’s flamboyant wardrobe and jewellery belonging to Dorothy Shaw, the daughter of movie mogul Run Run Shaw.

Other clients have included the estate of Singapore’s first chief minister David Marshall and Aman Resorts hospitality legend Adrian Zecha.

Many are unnamed individuals, such as the anonymous Singaporean buyer of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew’s engraved fountain pen. The sterling silver Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146, with gold-tone highlights, sold for $461,500 on Aug 16.

A silver Montblanc Meisterstuck No. 146 fountain pen that belonged to founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew sold for $461,500. PHOTO: HOTLOTZ

Elton also recalls a poignant moment when a Peranakan woman in her 70s asked Hotlotz to sell some eight pieces of Peranakan heirloom porcelain from her cupboard. She was simply hoping to pay for a fresh coat of paint for her Housing Board flat.

The painter had quoted $1,800. Elton gave her a cheque for $35,000, and her three sisters subsequently contacted Elton to sell their own porcelain, too.

Never comment on taste

The forfeited assets from the money laundering case are his biggest consignment, certainly. While the fine goods will be beautifully presented online and at Le Freeport, Elton will not say if the gang had discerning taste or had simply amassed the priciest items.

“I don’t comment on taste, ever, because it doesn’t really matter what my personal taste is. The market will be the ultimate arbiter of value,” he says.

This democratic ethos has yielded dividends. Hotlotz has broken world records for Peranakan porcelain at auction. Most recently, a museum-grade famille rose phoenix-and-dragon wedding basin sold for $115,700 in 2024.

More explosively, a 15-inch imperial Yongzheng-period bottle vase ignited an international bidding war online to close at $6.875 million in 2020.

It is this unscripted theatre that enchants Elton.

“We can’t write the story,” he reflects. He points to a vibrant Yayoi Kusama x Louis Vuitton pumpkin bag that was published in a Hotlotz catalogue – completely coincidentally – just five days before the Japanese avant-garde artist died on Aug 14 at the age of 97.

For Elton, the auction block remains a beautiful, transparent mirror of society and its collectors. Whether at Le Freeport or in a forgotten cupboard, he discovers stories – and sells them to the world.