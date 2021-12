Klosh Compass One and Jewel Changi Airport Ms Shermaine Wee, co-founder of retail gift shop Klosh, says customers want gifts wrapped nicely, but lack the time or resources to decorate or embellish them.

"Most of them don't know how to pretty up their gifts as they have already spent quite a lot of time and effort hunting for that 'perfect' gift," says Ms Wee, who co-founded Klosh in 2012 with her business partner Alan Lee. They are both in their 40s.