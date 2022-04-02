In late 2020, marketing executive Caryn Tan was gifted a mechanical keyboard, which she could personalise with keycaps and switches of her choosing.
The 26-year-old found the keyboard too bulky and "clicky", but her interest was piqued. As she was working from home then, she was also keen to improve her tech set-up.
Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 02, 2022, with the headline Just my type. Subscribe