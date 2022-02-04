Joy of bullet journaling

During the two-month circuit breaker in 2020, Ms Kelly Yu found that the days were blurring together.

"I couldn't remember what I did. I felt that the time was lost," says the South Korea-born Singapore permanent resident. So the 45-year-old started a bullet journal to record the finer points of her daily life. "I would write down what I ate, my thoughts, so I could look back and say, 'Oh, yes, I did that,'" she recalls.