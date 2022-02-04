Joy of bullet journaling

Also known as bujo, the practice comes in handy amid the pandemic as it combines day planning, habit tracking and diary writing in creative and mindful ways

Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

During the two-month circuit breaker in 2020, Ms Kelly Yu found that the days were blurring together.

"I couldn't remember what I did. I felt that the time was lost," says the South Korea-born Singapore permanent resident. So the 45-year-old started a bullet journal to record the finer points of her daily life. "I would write down what I ate, my thoughts, so I could look back and say, 'Oh, yes, I did that,'" she recalls.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 04, 2022, with the headline Joy of bullet journaling. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top