Ive’s Jang Won-young’s US$100k sofa: Furniture becomes marker of wealth in S. Korea

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SEOUL – In Seoul, where apartment prices continue to soar, the home remains a significant marker of wealth.

For affluent home owners, owning a desirable property is only part of creating a living space. Carefully curated furniture offers another way to express personal taste and a lifestyle that not everybody can afford.

Homes have taken on a more important role beyond a living space as spaces for work, rest and socialising. In the high-end market, furniture is valued not only for its function, but also for its design, craftsmanship and exclusivity.

One example is the red sofa that singer Jang Won-young from K-pop girl group Ive posted on Instagram in May, catching the public’s attention.

Its sculptural silhouette is unlike that of familiar sofas. Instead, it has curves in irregular patterns and stands out as a centrepiece of her living space. The residence is reported to be in Lucid Haus, located in UN Village in Yongsan, Seoul, one of the country’s most prestigious and expensive residential neighbourhoods.

The Ensemble Dune from Paulin, Paulin, Paulin was created by French designer Pierre Paulin between 1968 and 1972. Inspired by the natural waves of dunes, the sofa comes in four modules that can be arranged in different configurations, allowing owners to tailor the composition to their interiors.

Each module reportedly costs between US$5,400 (S$6,900) and US$8,200, with the final price varying according to the combination and customisation.

Based on photographs Jang, 22, posted in May, the piece has been estimated to cost between US$100,000 and US$145,000.

Another example is Edra’s Pack sofa, designed by Francesco Binfare. The piece features a 4.7m-long bear-shaped backrest on a base resembling an iceberg. The backrest is covered in faux fur, while the seat is covered in fabric specially developed to recreate the textures of layers of ice.

The sofa appeared in actor Yoo Ah-in’s home on MBC’s reality show I Live Alone in 2020. The black version was featured in a video on former model Hong Jin-kyung’s YouTube channel in 2025, showing the office of Jennie from K-pop girl group Blackpink. Jennie said her mother had selected the furniture. The model’s retail price has been reported at around US$55,700 depending on customisation.

On The Rocks is another design from Edra, reportedly priced at over US$60,000, that offers customisation options with its four seating elements. The model comes in various backrest and seat options in different sizes and colours. It can be up to 5.07m long, making it suited to spacious interiors.

Beyond statement pieces in the living room, premium beds have become another major area of investment for consumers seeking better sleep and comfort.

Swedish bedmaker Hastens is among the best-known manufacturers of handcrafted luxury beds. South Korean celebrities, including Jennie, singer-actress IU and former volleyball player Kim Yeon-koung, reportedly use its products. The brand’s 2000T model starts at approximately US$74,180, with prices varying according to specifications. Its higher-end offerings include the Appaloosa and Vividus.

Founded in 1852, Hastens is known for its signature blue-chequered mattresses and the use of natural materials, including horsehair and Nordic wood. Its beds are all handcrafted in Sweden and take weeks to make. The Swedish Royal Family is known to use beds from Hastens.

At the top of the range is the Grand Vividus, designed in collaboration with Canadian designer Ferris Rafauli. The bed is priced between US$600,000 and US$1.1 million and requires more than 600 hours to make. It gained international attention after Canadian pop star Drake was reported to have purchased its first product.

Other high-end bedding brands, including Sweden’s Duxiana and Britain’s Vispring and Hypnos, also emphasise natural materials and traditional manufacturing techniques, using components such as horsehair, alpaca wool, cotton and natural latex.

The interest in premium bedding comes amid growing attention to sleep as part of the broader wellness industry. The Global Wellness Institute estimated the global sleep economy at more than US$585 billion in its 2026 Sleep Initiative Trends report, reflecting the expanding market around sleep-related products and services. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK