Ms Rinkoo Bhowmik has been developing her idea for flat-pack homes for pavement dwellers along Chatawallah Gullee or Umbrella Lane, a neglected street in Kolkata's Chinatown precinct, since 2014 and is finally seeing her passion project take shape.

The founder of The Cha Project, an urban design and place-making studio in Singapore, started her company so that she could help provide transient abodes for the homeless while they make a living and save up for formal housing options.