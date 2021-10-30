Industrial chic in colour

Banking relationship manager Joshua Chin prefers an industrial style while his wife, civil servant Kathleen Wong, is partial to mid-century designs.

When they purchased this five-room, 1,200 sq ft Housing Board resale flat in 2019 for themselves and their two sons aged seven and four, they wanted the interior to reflect both styles.

Of the three local firms the couple shortlisted, Untitled - a sub-brand of design agency EightyTwo - impressed them with a comprehensive proposal. Led by interior designer Ruth Tan, the team took about three months to overhaul the apartment for about $90,000, excluding furnishings. The family moved in in January 2020.

Even though it was only about six years old, the existing interior was "gaudy, outdated and mismatched", says Ms Tan. "The layout was also compartmentalised, making the spaces appear disconnected, and there was no storage space."

The study, dining and kitchen areas underwent extensive reconfiguration. Walls were removed to open up the spaces.

The original study and dining area are now an open-concept kitchen with an island separating it from the new dining area, which used to be the kitchen.

"The kitchen and island were on my wish list... I often have friends over to make pizza and we roll our dough out on the island. When working from home, I prefer to stand rather than sit. It is also perfect for doing that," says Ms Wong, 36.

The couple's styles are harmoniously integrated in the palette and materials used.

The cement sand screed finishes and the exposed living room shelf structure are synonymous with Mr Chin's preferred industrial theme.

As for colour, the geometric forms and diverse spectrum of shades are inspired by American film director Wes Anderson's love of symmetry, geometric patterns and sometimes muted versions of primary colours in mid-century designs.

A custom mural not only forms the centrepiece in the living area, but is also the focal point within the linked living and kitchen-cum-dining areas. It takes its cue from the colourful geometric design of a rug Ms Tan had originally selected for the living room, but did not use because the couple felt it would be difficult to maintain.

When conceptualising the master bedroom, Ms Tan focused on the open-concept wardrobe, the design of which shows that "storage spaces can be modular without being boxed in or uniform and still look fluid". A queen-size bed, flanked by bedside tables, completes the minimalist scheme.

The bathrooms are also colourful, with a focal hue in each one to create a clean yet bold effect. While orange rules in one bathroom, the bright yellow tiles in the master bathroom were hand-picked to contrast with the green in the bedroom.

While Mr Chin, 39, admits that the colours are more his wife's style, he is delighted by how they have turned out in the home.

•This article first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Home & Decor, which is published by SPH Magazines.

