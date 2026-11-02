From schoolmates to property partners: How two Singaporeans found an opportunity on Japan’s ski slopes

Benjamin Cho of Ecclesia Asset Management and Mark Chia of The SHC Group are combining their investment and hospitality expertise to develop serviced residences in Nagano Prefecture

Former schoolmates Mark Chia (left) and Benjamin Cho have worked together on property projects since 2020. Their latest venture Miru Residences Hakuba aims to give buyers a holiday home with the potential to earn rental income.

On the ski slopes that once hosted the 1998 Winter Olympics three hours away from Tokyo, two Singaporean firms are developing a 30-unit apartment on a rare piece of real estate.

Located in Hakuba village in the base of the Japanese Alps, the site offers something difficult to find in popular ski destinations: direct access to the slopes.

When completed in 2027, Miru Residences Hakuba will be the only new branded serviced residences with ski-in, ski-out access in Happo-One Snow Resort – Hakuba’s largest ski resort.

For Benjamin Cho, principal of Ecclesia Asset Management, the decision to buy the site came after more than a year of studying opportunities in the area. But an unexpected conversation on the radio helped spur him into action.

“We were reviewing this very site for Miru Hakuba when I heard a radio DJ talk about her trip to Hakuba, and I immediately called Mark to say the DJs are already talking about Hakuba on the radio. We have to act.”

An established ski destination in Japan’s Northern Alps, Hakuba is attracting growing international interest. PHOTO: MIRU RESIDENCES HAKUBA

The person he called was Mark Chia, general manager of The SHC Group, who had skied in Hakuba before and was familiar with the area.

They bought the site a week later.

A partnership forged on complementary strengths

Miru Residences Hakuba is a joint development between Ecclesia Asset Management and The SHC Group, two Singapore-based firms with different areas of expertise.

Ecclesia handles the investment side, from identifying opportunities and arranging financing to structuring deals and overseeing their execution in Japan. SHC, meanwhile, brings its experience in developing and operating hospitality projects.

Miru Residences Hakuba at a glance Tenure: Freehold

Unit sizes: 34 to 99 m2

Completion: Q4 2027

Transit access: Around 3 hours from Tokyo by bullet train to Nagano, then bus to JR Hakuba Station or a 10-minute drive to the property.

Developers: The SHC Group and Ecclesia Asset Management

Property amenities: Kitchen with electric hob, microwave convection refrigerator, and washing machine in every room. Common amenities include a dedicated ski room and grab-and-go counter. On-site parking is available.

For Cho and Chia, the project is the latest in a partnership that began years before Hakuba.

The former secondary schoolmates have worked together on property projects since 2020, including serviced residences in London and two hotels in Japan, Wander Shibuya in Tokyo and Wander Kyoto Nanajo. They began working more closely in 2024, bringing together their respective strengths to take on larger projects.

Cho spent 20 years with capital markets and 13 years with real estate investment, with experience doing deals in Britain, Australia, Singapore and Japan. Since 2023, Ecclesia has completed more than 10 transactions in Japan, including hotel investments in Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka.

His investment approach centres on identifying properties he believes are undervalued and entering markets where financing is accessible.

He explains: “We are about timing. We generally want to enter an asset class that we know is undervalued and where capital can be accessed with relative ease, so we pick our markets carefully.”

Hakuba was among the markets that caught his attention. Already an established ski destination, it was increasingly attracting international visitors.

Miru Residences Hakuba’s lounge incorporates natural materials and warm timber finishes, reflecting the partners’ approach to designing properties that complement their surroundings. PHOTO: MIRU RESIDENCES HAKUBA

Chia, meanwhile, has 12 years of property development experience across Singapore, Japan and Australia. His firm, The SHC Group, completed its first project in Niseko in 2014 and has since opened hotels in Kyoto and Amami Oshima, now part of the Miru Collection.

The group also developed Hillpeak Tokiwamatsu, an eight-residence private property in Tokyo designed by Toyo Ito & Associates and completed in 2023.

Having operated hotels in Niseko for more than a decade, Chia has gained first-hand experience of the practical challenges of running a hospitality property in a ski resort.

At Hakuba, the partners saw an opportunity to develop serviced residences that would appeal to buyers looking for both a holiday home and a potential to earn rental income.

But they had different ideas about what these apartments should look like.

Finding the right balance for owners and guests

Drawing on his experience operating hospitality properties in Niseko, Chia favoured smaller units that would be more affordable to buyers and easier to rent out.

Cho, however, felt that larger residences would better accommodate families and groups travelling together.

The solution was to incorporate dual-key layouts into most of the apartments. Owners would have the space of a larger two- or three-bedroom residence, but could also rent out separate rooms when they were not using them.

Most apartments at Miru Residences Hakuba will feature dual-key layouts, giving owners the flexibility to use their residences as holiday homes or rent out separate rooms. PHOTO: MIRU RESIDENCES HAKUBA

SHC’s experience operating hotels in Japan has influenced other aspects of the development, including its design and facilities.

The apartments will feature natural materials, large picture windows overlooking the mountain and forest, and a common ski room for guests to store their equipment.

Chia drew on lessons from operating other Miru properties, paying attention to practical details such as storage, back-of-house facilities and preparing staff ahead of the opening.

The partners have applied the same thinking to how the property will be managed, particularly the arrangement for sharing rental revenue between owners and operators.

In studying how resorts in Niseko were managed, Cho noticed how conventional hotel management arrangements could create competing interests.

“The operator takes a large share of revenue, often around 50 per cent, and pays the staff costs out of that,” he says. “But owners want more staff and better service. The operator wants to stay lean and protect its margin. Those interests pull against each other.”

To address this, the partners adopted an international hotel management agreement, under which management fees are kept leaner and a larger share of profits going to owners after operating costs. The arrangement is designed to give owners a larger share of rental profits while leaving the day-to-day management of their properties to an experienced hotel operator.

While this means earning less as operators, the partners believe this will be more attractive to prospective buyers seeking rental returns.

“If the property does well, the owners get most of the benefit. We earn less this way, but Mark’s hotel management experience is what makes the model work for everyone,” says Cho.

For Chia, the aim is to make it possible for buyers to enjoy the residences without having to worry about managing them when they are away.

Large picture windows and natural materials are among the design features of Miru Residences Hakuba, with views of the surrounding mountain and forest. PHOTO: MIRU RESIDENCES HAKUBA

“We want to provide value to customers, so they can balance having a quality holiday home whenever they want to stay in the apartment and investment potential from renting it out on other days of the year.”

Building a longer runway for continued success

The partners are already planning their next development in Hakuba, a 40-room serviced apartment near the Evergreen International Ski School. Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2028.

“We are also pursuing a hotel development in Fukuoka, and exploring developments in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and other emerging Japan ski destinations,” says Cho.

As they expand their partnership, Chia wants to maintain the approach SHC has taken with its Miru Collection properties: designing buildings that reflect their surroundings and running them to standards that encourage guests and owners to return.

For Miru Residences Hakuba, he hopes owners will continue to enjoy their apartments year after year, confident that their properties are being well maintained.

“In Hakuba, the mountain does most of the work,” says Chia. “Our job is to design something that respects it, with natural materials, light and views onto the slopes, and then to run it with the same care we could expect as owners ourselves.”

Learn more about Miru Residences Hakuba.

Disclaimer:

This is an overseas investment. As overseas investments carry additional financial, regulatory and legal risks, investors are advised to do the necessary checks and research on the investment beforehand.