How Instagram microgardener Airene Tan harvests edibles from her 2 sq m HDB balcony

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Singapore microgardener Airene Tan with a platter of produce harvested from her balcony edible garden, including Chinese chives, local lettuce, purple king bak choy, Siberian kale and coriander, on Oct 30.

After more than four months (I’m still keeping my fingers crossed), my 2m-long herb patch on the rooftop terrace is still going strong.

I recently plucked my second batch of six eggplants from two pots, after harvesting five fruits two weeks earlier. The chilli padi, which I harvested around the same time as the eggplants, is due for a second round too. The Indian borage is so happy it is practically throwing itself out of its pot, and the laksa and curry leaves, the basil, the mint, the saw-toothed coriander - all of them are growing happily, seemingly unfazed even by the haze.

What is more exhilarating for me is that the Red Rubin basil, winged bean, okra and luffa seeds have all germinated and grown into seedlings within a month. To cater to the luffas, I installed two large arches for them to climb in the past two weeks. Both now have vines winding their way to the top, their fine tendrils reaching for the light, with a few sunny yellow flowers peeking from the leaves.

My little edible stretch is, by any measure, thriving. And yet, I’m still holding my breath for three other herbs that I’ve abysmally failed to grow all these long years.

They are the silver-leaved, grey-green herbs - rosemary, thyme, oregano - which continue to defeat me. Despite my best efforts, I cannot seem to keep them happy for long. They arrive looking plump and promising from the nursery, and within weeks they begin that slow decline: yellowing, dropping, browning at the tips, until one morning I find them limp and resigned, as if they had simply given up on me. In three months, I lost three rosemary plants, two thyme plants, and one oregano.

So what am I doing wrong? Is it simply our tropical climate - the relentless heat, the humidity that hangs in the air like a wet blanket - or is there a secret to growing these Mediterranean herbs successfully in Singapore?

There’s nothing more inviting than cooking with fresh herbs - and better yet, from your own garden. When we extended our kitchen into the backyard of the old Min’s Garden, we deliberately pushed it close to the back slope, bricking it off at the edge to form a planter. I wanted to grow an array of herbs there as I could just reach out from the kitchen window and pluck a handful of whatever I need for the dish I’m cooking. Or so I hoped.

I planted rosemary, thyme, oregano, basil, mint, laksa and curry leaves - all bought from a nursery. A few weeks on, the basils and green leafy herbs thrived. I remember having so much basil that I gave most of it away to my office colleagues.

But not the silver-leafed Mediterranean rosemary, thyme, oregano, tarragon and sage.

These failures taught me that these herbs were not suited for that spot. I tried growing them in full sun and watered them daily, and when they still gave up the ghost on me, I didn’t give up. But success continued to elude me. I lost count of how many rosemary plants I have killed.

Then we moved from our bungalow to a condominium more than a year ago. On my must-do list: I was adamant to start growing rosemary again - on my full-sun rooftop terrace. In six months, I have lost three pots.

Then I asked Airene Tan (@woomaamee on Instagram), a microgardener who shares her urban gardening journey on her 2 sq m balcony from her 45-storey HDB flat in Queenstown.

Singapore microgardener Airene Tan tending to her edible garden on her balcony on Oct 30. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

She is known for demonstrating sustainable home gardening techniques adapted to Singapore’s climate. Her reels of leafy herbs, greens, luscious melons, tomatoes and cucumbers make you green with envy. Her approach emphasises accessibility for beginners with minimal outdoor space.

Inspired by her success, I’m hoping she holds the key to finally growing these elusive herbs. Fingers crossed - this time, they’ll take off.

Coaxing bountiful harvests from compact HDB balcony

In a compact balcony, Tan has cultivated something remarkable: a thriving edible garden that yields more than 12 different herbs and vegetables in a good week.

The 43-year-old design consultant has spent six years mastering the art of growing food in a space smaller than a parking lot. Her secret? Growing upward, feeding the soil, and letting her harvests dictate the week’s menu.

From circuit breaker to cultivator

Tan’s gardening journey began in 2020, during the pandemic-era circuit breaker. Bored and seeking something to tend, she picked up free seeds from NParks and planted them along her HDB corridor.

“My very first success was kangkong, which grows so fast that it convinced me I could do this,” she recalls. “The first herb I grew well was basil. It thrives in our heat and rewards you quickly.”

That initial success sparked a passion that has since grown into a flourishing balcony garden – and an Instagram community of 24,000 followers eager for her practical advice.

Her north-facing balcony receives direct sun from March to September, soaking up roughly eight hours of sunlight daily. The planting area is about 2 sq m, with around 25 to 28 containers in rotation at any given time. During her “Crop Cups” experiments – using small plastic containers to demonstrate space-efficient growing – that number multiplies dramatically.

“I grow upward,” Tan explains. “My invisible grilles support the climbers, which frees up floor space and improves airflow, while hanging pots on my pipe allow me to grow multiple small pots of leafy greens vertically.”

She favours canvas grow bags over ceramic pots: they’re lighter, breathable, and fold away during the rainy season. Rollable saucers let her reposition plants as the sun shifts. Climbing plants like bitter gourds occupy the sunniest spots from May to July – doubling as natural shade against the harshest heat.

Lessons learned the hard way

A close-up of produce harvested from Singapore microgardener Airene Tan’s balcony garden, including Chinese chives, local lettuce, purple king bak choy, Siberian kale and coriander, on Oct 30. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

Like many beginners, Tan made the biggest mistake: overwatering. “I watered on a schedule instead of checking the soil, and the soil compacted into a dense mass. I had fungus gnats in every planter,” she remembers.

The turning point came through community support. “Urban Farmers on Facebook was my go-to whenever I had questions. From there, I learned to stop watering by habit and started checking that the top few centimetres were dry before watering again.”

She loosened compacted soil, learned to amend her own mix for better drainage, and deployed yellow sticky traps for adult gnats while letting the soil dry out.

Tan’s approach to soil health is holistic. She runs a worm composter and uses vermicompost alongside banana peel tea and organic chicken manure during active growing seasons. Crushed eggshells and neem powder round out her soil mix.

“One of my key successes to growing edibles is keeping the soil loose and airy, since compacted soil is where problems start,” she says.

Between crops, she tops up with compost rather than replacing everything. This philosophy extends to her prized rosemary. Her gritty mix – built on leca (lightweight expanded clay pebbles), pumice, perlite, and rice husk with only a small share of compost – prioritises drainage above all.

“Singapore’s humidity and heat make it hard to acclimatise rosemary and other Mediterranean plants, so I keep the mix mostly chunky.”

A muse, not a grocery replacement

Singapore microgardener Airene Tan making a platter of produce harvested from her balcony edible garden, including Chinese chives, local lettuce, purple king bak choy, Siberian kale and coriander, on Oct 30. ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

In a good week, Tan - who is married with a nine-year-old son - harvests enough herbs and vegetables to feature in at least six different dishes. But she’s realistic about the yield.

“I would not say it feeds my family sustainably. The yield from a balcony this size does not replace the weekly grocery run. What it does is act as a muse. Seeing what is ready to pick tells me what to cook for the week ahead, so the garden shapes the menu instead of the other way around. The variety matters more to me than the volume.”

Her fridge, she notes, does get a helping hand. “I use tap water, and reuse the fish tank’s waste water to water my plants. I froze my tomatoes this year because there were simply too many to consume, but usually I harvest what I will cook for the week.”

The beginner’s shortlist

For those looking to start, Tan recommends three forgiving options:

Italian basil: “Hardy and forgiving. Fast growing, thrives in our heat and rewards you quickly.”

Mint: “Nearly impossible to kill, but give it its own pot because it spreads.” She now grows it primarily in her low-tech fish tank, where it roots quickly and thrives on the ammonia and nitrates in fish waste. “My fish benefit from the mint cleaning the water by removing harmful nitrites.”

Indian borage: “Requires little care and water. Grows like a succulent and thrives on neglect.”

Tan’s harvesting philosophy is simple: cut often, and cut strategically.

“Always cut just above a leaf node - the point where a pair of leaves meets the stem. The plant then branches from that spot, so each cut becomes two stems. With basil, pinch the growing tips before it flowers, and remove flower buds early so the plant keeps producing leaves. Never strip a plant bare. Leave enough foliage for it to recover.”

Her strategies for climate adaptation are practical and tested.

Heatwaves: Move leafy vegetables out of harsh afternoon sun. Fill ollas or self-watering pots to support plants during extreme heat. “Only water in the morning while it’s cool and not when the plant is experiencing heat stress.”

Heavy rain: Small containers and seedlings move indoors. Leca balls at the bottom of pots prevent waterlogging, and drainage holes stay clear.

Strong winds: Larger plants are staked or tied to the grilles with plant ties.

She also gardens with the seasons: March to September for fruiting crops, October to February for herbs and leafy greens. During the wettest months, “my garden takes a break, and my soil rests”.

Tan’s Instagram account began modestly, with around 300 followers. Then a tomato harvest video took it to 10,000 in three months, and past 20,000 the following month.

“I started sharing tips to pay forward the help I got from the local gardening community when I began,” she says. “My account was actually a cooking channel first before it evolved into a gardening channel.”

She remains an active participant in that community, swopping seeds and blessing fellow gardeners with extra seedlings.

With a full-time job, Tan’s gardening routine is efficient: about 20 minutes daily for watering and feeding the fish, with more time on weekends for sowing or soil maintenance. Her husband isn’t much of a plant lover, she notes, “but is very supportive of my gardening endeavours”.

Looking back at her journey, she reflects on what a small space can teach.

“Plastic cups are a low barrier of entry to gardening,” she says, acknowledging that she uses them for fast-growing crops and seedlings while being mindful of microplastic concerns for edibles. “I use these cups to demonstrate how small spaces can also be utilised to grow crops.”

At its heart, her garden is proof that constraint breeds creativity – and that even a 2 sq m balcony can shape how a family eats, one harvest at a time.

Mad About Gardening is a new monthly series celebrating gardens, gardeners and the irresistible joys, quirks and rewards of growing things.