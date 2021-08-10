House this for nostalgia?

From Vancouver to Toronto, Canada's skyline is being changed. In Montreal, condominium towers are transforming the landscape, but older walk-ups like triplexes - such as these in the Plateau-Mont-Royal area - are still the mainstay in many neighbourhoods, a reminder of the industrial powerhouse the Canadian city once was.PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG
Victorian triplexes (above) in Montreal. These buildings sometimes come with external spiral staircases, Art Deco stained glass and oak doors. The eclectic structures reflect different cultures and periods. Inside, most feature a central corridor with rooms on each side of the hallway and kitchens at the back of the homes.PHOTOS: BLOOMBERG
Topics: 