Hotel concept, cafe for two in interior designer’s four-room Punggol HDB flat

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The open-plan layout of this four-room HDB flat was designed around the TV, allowing the home owners to see the screen from the sofa, dining table and kitchen island.

SINGAPORE – When interior designer Jeremy Lim and his spouse, financial adviser April Cheok, stepped into their four-room sale-of-balance HDB flat in Northshore Drive, they knew they wanted to overhaul the layout.

The couple, who are in their mid-30s and enjoy hosti ng, removed one bedroom in the 1,001 sq ft flat to create a large open floor pl an.

“We wanted it to be cosy and warm enough to host our friends and family. That’s why the living, dining and kitchen are all combined,” says Lim, senior designer of home-grown studio Inizio Atelier.

Cheok adds: “We wanted it to have a bit more of a ‘hotel’ concept.”

For Lim, who has worked on many projects for clients, designing his own home was a novel experience.

“With my own place, the main challenge is: What can I not do in my house?” he says. But he was able to “take things slow and easy to make sure it’s the right decision”, he adds.

The open-plan dining area and kitchen are designed for hosting. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The open-plan layout reflects the couple’s routines and how they use their shared space. For instance, Lim often watches TV in the living room, so the layout was designed in such a way that the couple can see the screen whether they are seated at the kitchen island or dining area.

They also have a movie setting in their carefully planned smart lights, with a warm LED set-up for a cinematic ambience.

Gentle curves and layered lighting soften the angles of the rebuilt living room, with smart lighting for movie nights. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

Curved elements appear throughout the home, softening the sharp corners of the layout. Lim thinks of curvature as more than a design fad.

“It started off as a trend, but I see curvature as an important part of the house,” he says. “It mutes a lot of hard angles.”

A curved corner at the TV feature wall introduces softness, highlighted by warm cove lighting. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

In the living room, a curved corner was introduced at the TV feature wall. An initial mistake here – the delivery of the wrong mould – led to an unexpected solution.

“It was smaller and didn’t achieve the curved effect I wanted,” says Lim.

An unused mould was repurposed as a bulkhead to conceal pipes above the dry pantry, which doubles as a personal “cafe”. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The mould was eventually repurposed as a bulkhead in a space above the dry pantry, where it conceals exposed air-conditioning and water pipes.

This little niche is something of a personal cafe for Cheok, who grinds her coffee beans at the counter.

A curved island and dedicated coffee pantry support the couple’s daily routines. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The curved elements continue throughout the kitchen and dining area.

Cheok bought the dining table, chairs and bench from three different stores on Taobao.

Much of the furniture and decor was sourced online from the Chinese e-commerce platform, though Lim was initially sceptical of the quality. “But when it arrived,” he says, “it was actually not bad.”

Curved edges and customised finishes define the dining set, sourced from multiple Taobao stores. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

For larger pieces, the couple shopped closer to home.

“Bed frames, sofas, ottomans – these are better bought locally or in Malaysia,” says Lim. “These are the pieces worth splurging on.”

A glass block divider lets light into the study, separating spaces while preserving openness. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

As a DIY project, he installed glass blocks in the study as a divider that continues into the master bedroom.

Rather than functioning as a solid wall, the glass blocks, set within dark timber frames, introduce texture and some privacy while letting light in and maintaining visual continuity across spaces.

A curved ceiling detail and warm cove lighting transform the master bedroom into a cocoon-like zone. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

In the bedroom, a curved ceiling detail traces the headboard wall, paired with warm cove lighting for night-time. Storage is kept flush against the walls for an uncluttered look.

Soft lighting, wall niches and muted finishes transform the master bathroom into a spa-like retreat. PHOTO: STUDIO L’ARC

The en-suite bathroom is Cheok’s favourite space. With warm muted finishes, dark cabinetry and strategic lighting in the form of discreet LED strips, the space is cosy without being claustrophobic. Built-in wall niches keep toiletries within reach, while a frameless glass screen maintains visual clarity.

The couple began renovating their home in December 2024 and had moved in by June 2025. The renovation took six months and cost about $120,000, excluding furnishings.